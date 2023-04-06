Home Health What is the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that struck Berlusconi
Health

What is the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that struck Berlusconi

by admin

Photographers, journalists and television video operators at the San Raffaele hospital waiting for news on Berlusconi’s health conditions

The pathology diagnosed to the leader of Forza Italia affects above all in old age. Diagnosis and treatment

Silvio Berlusconi you have chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). It is the most frequent of the myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes. The pathology diagnosed in the 86-year-old leader of Forza Italia, hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, is characterized by the increase in a specific population of white blood cells (monocytes) and mainly affects elderly people.

A blood disease

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia is a …

See also  Hunting for minerals for electric cars in Greenland with the support of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates

You may also like

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, what is Berlusconi’s disease

Corona info page for rehab off the net...

Tumors: De Maria, we hope Parliament will refinance...

Fast diet before Easter: you’re fit in just...

Progressive glasses from 59 euros and up to...

Berlusconi reacts well, ‘leukemia is treatable’. Pier Silvio...

Smoke-free with hypnosis Hamburg | dr phil. Elmar...

Depression: discovered the key that opens the door...

Plaque psoriasis, the European Commission approves oral treatment

Germany and China extend action plan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy