Health

What is the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that struck Berlusconi

What is the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that struck Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi you have chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). It is the most frequent of the myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes. The pathology diagnosed in the 86-year-old leader of Forza Italia, hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, is characterized by the increase in a specific population of white blood cells (monocytes) and mainly affects elderly people.

A blood disease

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia is a heterogeneous disease, it can present in a dysplastic form, in which anemia and neutropenia prevail, or in a proliferative form, with a high number of white blood cells.

