Silvio Berlusconi you have chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). It is the most frequent of the myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes. The pathology diagnosed in the 86-year-old leader of Forza Italia, hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, is characterized by the increase in a specific population of white blood cells (monocytes) and mainly affects elderly people.

A blood disease

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia is a heterogeneous disease, it can present in a dysplastic form, in which anemia and neutropenia prevail, or in a proliferative form, with a high number of white blood cells.