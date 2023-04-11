Silvio Berlusconi underwent a treatment of cytoreductive therapy to counteract the leukemia he suffers from. Here’s how he works and what drugs are used.

The cytoreductive therapy is a treatment based on drugs mostly used to counter myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) and related pathologies, i.e bone marrow tumors he was born in blood in which there is one abnormal production Of White blood cells, platelets e Red blood cells. Among them is also the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMLM)the rare form of leukemia that struck Silvio Berlusconi.

The former prime minister and president of Forza Italia undergoes cytoreductive therapy to contain apathological hyperleukocytosis, or the abnormal production of leukocytes or white blood cells. It is a therapeutic treatment not resolvingwhich means it is not a real one treatment, but a method to “keep at bay” the abnormal proliferation of immature cells, whether they are white blood cells, red blood cells or platelets, based on the triggering disease.

The treatment of choice and potentially decisive for these oncological diseases is the bone marrow/stem transplanthowever it is not applicable to everyone, such as the elderly and frail patients. The reason is simple: the risks, like the development of serious infections for suppressing the immune system, far outweigh the benefits that would be gained.

Cytoreductive therapy in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

The chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMLM) from which Berlusconi suffers is a rare disease with “intermediate characteristics between myelodysplastic syndromes and chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms”, as explained on the Rare Disease Observatory portal by Professor Marco Vignetti, hematologist and vice president of the Italian Leukemia Association (AIL). The doctor underlines that there are no therapies capable of definitively curing the pathology, but “chemotherapy protocols are available to control its progression”. Cytoreductive therapy serves precisely this purpose, i.e. to control the proliferation of white blood cells (pathological hyperleukocytes) triggered by the neoplasm.

These rapidly multiplying hematopoietic cells they are not functional because immature; their development is in fact incomplete due to the genetic mutations that trigger the disease, yet accumulate in large numbers in the bloodstream and bone marrow. Because of this, they damage the body in two ways: first, they are not effective in doing their job – white blood cells, for example, protect us from infections by viruses and bacteria; secondly, they physically occupy the place of the healthy and useful corpuscular elements of the blood. Cytoreductive therapy, therefore, has a double benefit: it reduces the number of abnormal white blood cells and “makes room” for healthy ones, as well as freeing up space for red blood cells and platelets. There are other techniques for removing blood cells, such as phlebotomy and apheresis, but they are not considered cytoreductive therapy.

The use of hydroxyurea and interferon for cytoreductive therapy

Come explained by Professor Andrew Kukyendallprofessor of oncological sciences at the University of South Florida, the most common drugs used in cytoreductive therapy are four: interferon; hydroxyurea (or hydroxycarbamide); Ruxolitinib; e Anagrelide. Interferons are protein naturally produced by immune cells and play a very valuable role in inhibiting viral replication / spread, in strengthening the immune response and also in counteracting the proliferation of cancer cells. They can also be developed in the laboratory to obtain specific mixes enclosed in a powerful drug. Simply put, interferon therapy activates the immune system to target and destroy unwanted cells, such as abnormal leukocytes given off by chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. In the past these drugs caused a significant drop in blood cells, but the new formulations are more safe and effective and manage to contain the diseased cells without breaking down the healthy ones. Interferons are administered via injection.

Similarly to interferons, thehydroxyurea – and chemotherapy available in capsule – is a drug capable of reducing all cells produced by the bone marrow, for this reason it is generally administered at a low dose. Its ability comes from the fact that it is a DNA synthesis inhibitor, thanks to the hydroxylamino group which interferes with certain enzymes. Among the side effects there are precisely leukopenia, anemia e thrombocytopeniaor deficiencies of the corpuscular elements of the blood, as well as the risk of infections e bleeding. Hydroxyurea has also been shown to reduce the risk of blood clots in patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET) – for which it is one of the recommended drugs – and polycythemia vera (PV).

Il Ruxolitinib it is technically a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor and has the same function as hydroxyurea; in some cases it is used when the latter does not offer the desired benefits. L’anagrelide, also administered in capsules, is used expressly for the reduction of platelets. Even the Busulfan can be used in cytoreductive therapy. Generally these drugs can be used to treat myeloproliferative neoplasms such as polycythemia vera (PV), essential thrombocythemia (ET), primary myelofibrosis and chronic myeloid leukemia, as well as the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMLM) that Berlusconi suffers from. It is not known what drugs the former prime minister is being treated with. The Italian Leukemia Association (AIL) explains that, in the case of essential thrombocythemia, cytoreductive therapy “consists of hydroxyurea or, for younger patients, interferon”, while “in patients who do not obtain benefits with hydroxyurea, anagrelide can also be used, a drug which reduces the production of platelets by acting on the maturation of their precursors”.