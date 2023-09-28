Home » what is the disease of the little girl born with a “tight mouth” – breaking latest news
Health

what is the disease of the little girl born with a “tight mouth” – breaking latest news

by admin
what is the disease of the little girl born with a “tight mouth” – breaking latest news

What affected the little girl born with a “closed mouth” was a serious form of the disease which in the less serious cases (the majority) resolves without consequences after childhood

The news of the girl from Catania born with a “locked mouth” has brought attention to the genetic Nager syndrome, also known as Nager acrofacial dysostosis (NAFD). It is a rare congenital malformation syndrome, which is diagnosed in the prenatal or neonatal period, characterized by mandibulofacial dysostosis, i.e. a congenital bone disease that can lead to craniofacial malformations, malar hypoplasia (which affects the skull bone ), defects in limb development. When anomalies concern the hearing system and the oral cavity, there is a risk of deafness, speech difficulties and obstruction of the upper respiratory tract, while there are usually no repercussions on the development of vision and intelligence. In the less serious cases (which are the most frequent), after childhood, patients enjoy good health and can lead a fairly “normal” life. In the case of the Sicilian girl, the mandibular malformation was extremely serious, with a fusion of the jaw to the skull, which prevented her from opening her mouth for the first 16 years of her life. It took 14 operations to allow her to speak, eat and smile.

September 28, 2023 (modified September 28, 2023 | 3:38 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  It's that easy to get the look

You may also like

The Rising Risk of Erectile Dysfunction in Young...

Healthy aging – how cells can age healthily

Fostering Employee Well-being: Strategies of Isdin and Volkswagen...

World Breastfeeding Week — Health

Aifa Approves First Dengue Vaccine in Italy, Offering...

The blue miracle in bed: 25 years of...

OLYMPUS MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORP. – "TB-0535FCS", MANIPOLO THUNDERBEAT...

The Role of Gender in the Complex Relationship...

Lauterbach welcomes athletes from the World Transplant Games

Illness on stage for the actor Pierre Arditi,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy