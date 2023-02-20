The frontotemporal dementia it affects the front and sides of the brain, as its name suggests. The main consequences are difficulty moving and speaking, but there are also behavioral and personality disorders. It is part of the many diseases that are defined dementiaswhich encompass a wide range of pathologies affecting neurons, the nerve cells.

Dementias usually give their first symptoms after the age of 65. Frontotemporal dementia usually strikes at a younger age between 45 and 65 years of age. Also in this case it is a degenerative disease, which becomes increasingly disabling over time.

Disease progression varies from person to person

How quickly frontotemporal dementia worsens varies from person to person and is very difficult to predict. As the disease progresses some people become socially isolaterefuse the company of others, or behave in a grumpy or offensive manner. At this stage, home help or admission to a nursing home is usually necessary.

What are the symptoms of frontotemporal dementia?

The most common symptoms are:

speech difficulties : the patient begins to speak more slowly, encounters problems in the correct pronunciation of a word, skips the right order of words in a sentence, has difficulty understanding what is being said;

: the patient begins to speak more slowly, encounters problems in the correct pronunciation of a word, skips the right order of words in a sentence, has difficulty understanding what is being said; changes in personality and behavior with the appearance of apathy, lack of initiative, impulsive or socially inappropriate behavior, selfishness or inability to show interest in the feelings of others, neglect of personal hygiene;

with the appearance of apathy, lack of initiative, impulsive or socially inappropriate behavior, selfishness or inability to show interest in the feelings of others, neglect of personal hygiene; difficulties in planning and organizing activities.

As the disease progresses, these symptoms also make everyday life difficult, leading to the loss of self-sufficiency.

What tests are needed to arrive at the diagnosis?

The referring physician is the neurologist. For exams, consult theDementia Observatory of the Higher Institute of Health. Here you can find the Reference Centers.

There is no single test to ascertain frontotemporal dementia. In addition to the visit to the specialist, it is necessary to evaluate his mental abilities, following a simple questionnaire. You can proceed to instrumental investigations to the brain, such as MRI, TAC o PET. A may also be useful blood test to rule out other diseases with similar symptoms.

What are the causes of frontotemporal dementia?

This type of dementia has as its main cause the accumulation of faulty proteins within the cells of the brain. The affected areas are the frontal and temporal (lateral) lobes of the brain, which are the seat of control of language, behavior, and organizing and planning skills. It is not known why this accumulation of proteins occurs. However, we do know that about one in three people with frontotemporal dementia have other cases of dementia in the family.

What are the therapies?

As with all dementias, there is no specific cure. There are medications that help control the symptoms. These are medicines that are useful for controlling certain behavior problems. Physical therapy can be ideal for coordination and movement problems, while speech therapy deals with speech difficulties.

The average life span after the onset of the disorders is around 8 years but can be highly variable and much longer survivals have been described.

