Friends who are familiar with me know that as a semi-practitioner, I still have a bit of professionalism in the way of building home theaters. I have shared many articles about home theater wiring, transformation, etc. Many netizens’ collection and praise.

Home theater can indeed greatly improve the experience of watching movies, chasing dramas, and playing games, but according to my observations of friends around me, relatively professional home theaters are not necessarily suitable for all users. First, the threshold for home theater is relatively high, and some homework needs to be done whether it is wiring, control, product selection, etc. Second, even after installing a complete set of equipment, some enthusiasts can be said to be treasured, every day It is a lot of fun to download various Blu-ray original discs, but more friends will gradually be too lazy to turn on the audio equipment due to factors such as cumbersome operation and poor sound insulation after the novelty has passed, and only use the speakers that come with the TV. Movie watching.

This is also a contradiction for many users, who want to experience home theater and worry that the equipment cannot be used after spending money How about enjoying the surround sound effect of your home theater? This is a new product that I want to introduce to you today – the large-screen TV Vidda Music TV 2 65V5G with its own 5.1-channel audio.

1. TV appearance and interface

As one of the largest electrical appliances in the home, the appearance of the product is naturally very important. The Vidda V5G is obviously different in appearance from conventional TVs. The most striking thing on the front is the addition of a set of sound bar speakers below. The design of the front sound and the sound output units at the left and right ends are also the most distinctive features of this product. part, I will give you a detailed introduction later.

▼The screen of the fuselage is wrapped in the center by a metal wire drawing frame, the frame is narrow, the one-piece structure has no breakpoints, and the overall workmanship is also very online. The screen slightly protrudes from the frame, and this design can visually make the frame look narrower.

▼The back of the fuselage is the same as a conventional LCD TV with a thin top and a thick bottom structure, and the one-piece metal back plate is made of solid material. It supports wall mounting, and the hole distance is standard 400mm*200mm. However, unlike ordinary TVs, there is an independent bass sound system in the middle of the wall-mounted holes. The bass itself does not have directionality. This design not only saves space while being equipped with an independent bass, but also ensures a good bass effect whether it is wall-mounted or seat-mounted. The design is very scientific and ingenious.

▼ Of course, the TV is also equipped with a special seat bracket. The fixing point of the bracket is not at the bottom of the fuselage like a conventional TV, but on the back of the fuselage. The texture of the all-metal bracket is very good.

▼In this way, the triangular bracket after fixing ensures the stability of the fuselage, and it looks very hidden, so that the seat-mounted TV has the effect of being suspended in the air, which is more technological in terms of visual experience, and the details are considered very carefully. .

▼The interface of the TV is located on the left side of the fuselage. From top to bottom are the cable TV RF input interface, coaxial audio output interface, analog video signal input interface, three HDMI2.0 high-definition video input interfaces, two USB interfaces and wired network ports. . The interface types are relatively complete, and the three HDMI interfaces are sufficient for daily use.

Second, the audio unit configuration

Since it is a TV with its own 5.1-channel audio, what is the configuration of the audio unit, and can it achieve a surround sound effect? Next, I will introduce you one by one:

▼First of all, let’s take a look at the core part of the TV sound system that is located below the TV screen and the echo wall sound. The width of this soundbar is the same as that of the TV, and the thickness is about 5cm, which is much thinner and lighter than the conventional independent soundbar. And because it is integrated with the TV, there is no need to install a separate support plate for the sound bar when wall-mounted in areas such as bedrooms, as in the traditional way, and the installation method is more concise.

▼The echo wall adopts the same metal wire drawing process frame as the TV. The overall color matching and texture are very coordinated. There are fine sound-transmitting holes on the grille, and the arrangement of the sound-transmitting holes at the unit has also become circular, which is more suitable. The waveform of sound facilitates propagation. The sound of the echo wall is facing forward, and the sound can directly reach the user’s ears. Compared with most TV reflection speaker units, it has a natural advantage in design.

▼There are 13 sounding units in the whole TV, and there are ten on the echo wall. Among them, there are three units for the left and right main channels, two units for the center channel, and one unit for the left and right sides. The main function is to The effect of mid/back surround sound is achieved by reflection. It is worth mentioning that, because the width of the echo wall is the same as that of the TV, the left and right main channels/surround channels are separated on both sides of the TV. Compared with the conventional echo wall with a width of 80~100cm, the unit is physically farther away. It also means better separation when playing multi-channel audio.

▼The independent bass on the back is mainly composed of two components, including a built-in 36W independent subwoofer and two passive bass radiators.

▼The function of the radiator is mainly to convert the bass vibration into acoustic output, thereby greatly reducing the resonance of the entire TV.

▼The left, middle and right three main channels + left and right surround + independent subwoofers together form a 5.1-channel acoustic system. The unit configuration is basically the same as the reflective soundbar on the market. The continuous power is 120W, and the instantaneous power is even higher. It can reach 300W, and the power is completely enough for home use. However, since all the speaker units are integrated on the TV, there is no need for wiring in advance, nor does it take up any additional space, the installation is simple and worry-free, which is also a major advantage of this product compared to independent sound bar speakers. where.

▼In addition to no wiring, the audio system integrated with the TV is also more convenient to use. Experienced friends must know that whether to output the audio of the TV to the audio system through ARC/eARC or coaxial, it is necessary to pass the TV. This can only be achieved by switching the audio output port, but in actual use, we do not necessarily turn on the audio every time the TV is turned on. At this time, we have to switch repeatedly. The operation is very cumbersome, and there are certain thresholds for novice users without basic knowledge. However, you don’t have to worry about using Vidda V5G at all. You only need to turn on the TV sound system. When watching live broadcasts and other content, the sound is mainly amplified through the left and right main channels. Need to set up more peace of mind for daily use.

3. Sound quality measurement

From the perspective of unit configuration, this TV has reached the standard of home theater, but the specific effect will be known only after actual measurement. There are two main points that need to be explained before the test:

▼ First, the multi-channel audio system of Vidda V5G is jointly designed and built by the famous audio brand JBL and Hisense Vidda. The audio system has a built-in processing chip, and a real multi-channel stereo effect can be realized through the system decoding + power amplifier chip. This is also the essential difference between the true soundbar sound bar on this TV and the ordinary sound bar.

▼The second is that the sound system of the TV is outstanding, so it has also passed multiple certifications of DTS-HD, Dolby Vision/Atmos and Kugou Viper sound effects. .

1. Music test

▼Since the TV comes with a 5.1-channel sound system, the test standard must also keep up. I first installed a KODI player to decode WAV/APE and other lossless music, and the sound effect of the TV was also adjusted to music model.

▼In order to restore the effect of my live listening as much as possible, I used a professional voice recorder to record here. Of course, the secondary recording and uploading compression will have a great impact on the sound quality. The actual listening experience is far more than the recorded one. The effect, here is mainly for everyone to have a reference, it is also recommended that you wear headphones when listening.

▼The first test track is Cai Qin’s “The Forgotten Time”. When I first started playing it, I immediately felt the huge difference in sound effects between Vidda 65V5G and conventional TVs. Cai Qin’s voice was rich and melodious. You can clearly hear the details of the sound reverberation after each sentence, giving a good sense of space, and the overall sense of hearing is excellent.

Audition link: https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XNTg5MTAzNjE0OA==.html

▼The second song is the old-fashioned test track “Hotel California”. I can feel that the overall analytical power is relatively outstanding. The presentation effect of each instrument is clean and neat, with clear layers; the sound field feels relatively broad and not depressing, a little bit. Immersive feeling; especially the part that makes me amazed is the bass effect when the drum sounds, it has a certain depth and is very elastic at the same time, it does not feel loud or loose, and it can be used on the sound of the TV. I’m still a little surprised by this performance.

Audition link: https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XNTg5MTAzNjY4NA==.html

▼The last is a classic old song “Ready For The Times To Get Better”, mainly to listen to the performance of the female voice, the actual listening experience is also ideal, the vocals are clear, the teeth are clear, the bass of the instrument is separated from the clear vocals Come on, there is no mixing and interfering with each other, and the drums are clean and neat, sounding very comfortable and brisk.

Audition link: https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XNTg5MTAzOTQzNg==.html

2. Dolby Atmos comparison test

▼ As mentioned earlier, Vidda V5G supports Dolby Atmos. Here I use the same method to test the effect of playing the video of this specification. During playback, you can see that the audio signal of the film source has been recognized on the left side of the screen and the “Dolby Atmos” is displayed. ” lettering.

▼I am very satisfied with the actual audition effect. Even if the audio is greatly compressed, I can still feel the constant change of the audio position of the panoramic sound, especially when playing the surround drums, the sound seems to flow around; and When playing the helicopter flying from above, you can clearly hear the sound coming from the position above your head; in the scene of thunder and rain, the thunder roars in the air, the rain drops on the ground, and the layering is clear. All are achieved through the TV’s built-in audio, which shows how powerful the overall strength of Vidda V5G is.

Audition link: https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XNTg4OTg5OTIxMg==.html

▼ As a comparison, I also recorded the effect of other TVs when playing the same video. Although the speaker effect of this test TV is already very good in similar products, it is far behind the Vidda V5G equipped with a 5.1-channel sound system. It is still very obvious. You can adjust the volume to a close level and listen to it separately.

Audition link: https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XNTg4OTg5OTI3Ng==.html

3. Video test

Of course, the most important function of TV is watching movies and chasing dramas, so how does Vidda 65V5G perform in these aspects?

▼The film I chose is the famous Marvel blockbuster “Avengers 2”. The sound effect of the final battle of this film is very shocking, which is very suitable for testing the low frequency performance of this TV.

Try the link: https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XNTg5MTA0OTU2NA==.html

The actual test results are also very good. The configuration of the 36W independent subwoofer greatly improves the sound quality of the TV when playing movies. The bass has a certain depth but is not as heavy as the traditional floor-standing subwoofer, which not only ensures the viewing experience of the movie. The effect, without worrying about affecting the neighbors, I personally think that it is completely enough for daily viewing.

4. Music function

▼Vidda V5G is jointly launched with Kugou, so two sections of “music” and “K song” are built into the system.

▼The music section uses Kugou’s music library. The songs are very complete, and most of them are free to listen to. It is worth mentioning that the “closed screen playback” function is supported when playing music. After the screen is closed, the TV is equivalent to a set of independent audio equipment. This function is particularly useful for daily housework or listening to songs in leisure time.

​▼There is no need to introduce the K-song section. After purchasing a dedicated wireless microphone and adding a sound system with good sound quality, you can achieve K-sing at home at any time, and invite three or five friends. scenes to be used.

Fourth, the picture quality measurement

Of course, no matter what, the picture quality of a TV is still the core part. Judging from the paper parameters, Vidda 65V5G uses a 4K resolution QDLED screen, and the color also reaches 95% DCI-P3 and 130% BT709 color gamut. The overall picture is transparent and bright. Here I use high-definition pictures and videos. A comparative demonstration. Let me first explain that the picture quality may be affected by the reflection of external light, so here I will shoot in a darker environment and try to restore the display effect of the TV itself.

▼I manually adjusted the camera to the parameters closest to the human eye, and compared it with the original image, you can feel the actual color performance of the TV.

▼Vidda 65V5G is equipped with Hisense’s exclusive U+ image quality engine, and supports MEMC motion compensation function, which can make the picture smoother when playing video. Here, when I use the video test of rolling map, the picture is very smooth without any trailing. Phenomenon.

▼ When watching high dynamic video content such as football games, there is no stuttering, smearing, or bad frames.

▼Although there is no partition backlight, the contrast performance of the picture is still remarkable. When playing a night scene video, there is no halo phenomenon that can be detected by the naked eye on the edge of the bright building, and the layers are relatively clear.

▼Finally, let’s take a look at the performance of the 4K blockbuster “Transformers 4”. Although the plot of this movie is pulling the crotch, the scenes and special effects of the final battle are still very good. From the final playback effect, the picture Clear and beautiful, smooth playback without any stuttering, coupled with the TV’s own speaker system with excellent sound quality, there is no problem at all for a TV to achieve the effect of home theater.

Try the link: https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XNTg4OTkxMjQwNA==.html

5. Game measurement

High-quality sound effects can not only improve the effect of watching movies and listening to music, as a senior gamer, I also know the extraordinary experience that good sound quality brings to users when playing games. 2″, you can feel:

Try the link: https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XNTg5MTA1MzgwMA==.html

The results of the test are also very good. The feeling of coldness and killing in the game is well presented. The metal sound when the cold weapons collide is very well restored, and it sounds particularly penetrating. The overall sound effect is both real and shocking. Users bring a good atmosphere and can be more immersed in the world of the game.

6. System experience

▼In terms of configuration, the Vidda 65V5G has also reached the mid-to-high-end level in the current smart TV field. The 4-core A73 architecture CPU and 64G storage space have basically reached the top of the TV, and the 3G running content is also sufficient for daily use.

▼In the actual operation, you can also feel that the response is fast when switching pages and opening applications, and there is no lag.

▼The decoding ability of the system is also remarkable. It can easily decode 4K Blu-ray original discs with KODI (all the videos tested before were played with KODI decoding), and the built-in playback software can also open 4K/HDR video files in seconds, so Ordinary users do not need to toss with products such as NAS, they can directly copy and click movies with a U disk to watch blockbusters at home.

▼The system of Vidda V5G is relatively open. You only need to turn on the “mall mode” in the settings, and you can easily install third-party apps through the U disk.

▼Apps such as Dangbei Market/Sofa Butler have no restrictions. After installation, you can continue to install other apps through market search, and it is also very convenient to use later.

▼In addition, for friends who love tossing, not only can wired connection through U disk, the system also supports DLNA and Samba protocols, you can add related sources, directly open the content stored in the local area network, and also improve the convenience of users when using Spend.

7. Summary

As I said at the beginning, many friends will consider home theaters when decorating, but at the same time they are worried that the utilization rate after installation is low, which not only costs money but also occupies space, which is somewhat wasteful.

The Vidda Music TV 2 65V5G reviewed this time gives you a new choice. It integrates a full set of 5.1-channel audio equipment on the TV, without adding too much budget, occupying extra space, and requiring no wiring. In the case of transformation, users can enjoy the surround sound effect of the home theater. After various tests, I think the sound effect of this TV is not much different from the independent sound bar set of two or three thousand yuan, which can meet the needs of most ordinary users, plus the TV’s picture quality The excellent performance has indeed achieved the function of a home theater with a TV. It is a very good choice for users who like to use TV to watch movies, chase dramas, and play games.

​The main disadvantage of the product is that the sound mode needs to be manually switched to achieve the best effect, which is a bit cumbersome to operate; in addition, this series of TVs are currently only available in a 65-inch version. products to meet the needs of different users.

I hope this review will give you a real understanding of this product. I am an ordinary dad, see you next time.