What is the food of the future? Something never tasted before

We can well imagine the answer; what is the food of the future? It is something nourishing but also controversial.

What is the food of the future? It’s not just us who ask ourselves this question, but also those who came before us, from at least quite a few generations ago, asked themselves at the time. There are prints dating from the late 19th century and early 20th century that semi-seriously try to answer this question.

And our great-great-grandparents also wondered how daily habits would change, what means of transport there would be, how we would dress, a hundred years after them. Who knows if they would have been satisfied to see us today and to see what the current fashions are in terms of nutrition.

Yes, because to the question “what is the food of the future?” most likely they would have turned up their noses. Just as this is the reaction of many in learning what are the new horizons in terms of marketed food.

It is recent news that the European Commission has given the green light to the sale of foods made from insects, such as dried cricket flour. There are many who certainly would never eat it, but if there was this green light, it is because there are good reasons.

What is the food of the future? Insects, insects in all sauces

Insects contain many protein and fiber and represent an ideal food, once adequately treated and adapted to man’s dietary needs. Indeed, it must be said that reading the list of foods that will soon be available leaves one a bit impressed.

Between spit-roasted crickets, roasted ants, rice with cockroaches, would really want to go on a diet. But these are fully edible insects and there are those who have already tried them and swear they are really good. With their flavor reminiscent of foods we already know.

OMS (World Health Organization) ed EFSA (European Agency for Food Safety) have likewise expressed themselves in favor of this new course in the field of food.

Also because farms are small, much smaller than the usual poultry, cattle, sheep and pigs. And this therefore also involves a much smaller use of resources such as electricity, gas, feed and much more. We can almost speak of zero impact and eco-sustainable practice.

Among the dishes that we will see who knows, maybe within a decade, there are ladybugs, bugs, cicadas and much more. And there will certainly be someone among us who will allow himself a taste of it.