Il arrest warrant that the International Criminal Court of The Hague has stood out against Vladimir Putin provides that it is valid only in 123 countries who have subscribed to it Statute of Rome. Among which there are none United States, Israel, China and Ukraine. Without the arrest and delivery the trial cannot take place. The Hague Court’s decision was hailed as historic by Volodymyr Zelensky. While the Kremlin he dismissed the matter by defining the move unacceptable and without any legal value. Between judges which they officially accused Putin of war crimes there is also an Italian. This is Rosario Aitala, 55 years old, originally from Catania. But in any case it is difficult to see the Tsar in the dock. Even if he travels outside Russia, the host country could enforce the principle of immunity of foreign heads of state. As it happened in 2015 with the president of Sudan Omar al-Bashir visiting South Africa.

Russification and the kidnapped children

Russia stopped recognizing the Court in 2016. And in any case it does not grant the extradition of its citizens. So it is very unlikely that the Russian president and the other accused, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belovaare delivered to Let’s go. At least as long as the current regime is in place in Moscow. Putin and Lvova Belova are accused of “illegal deportation of population (children)”. And of illegal transfer. The crimes were allegedly committed in Ukraine starting on February 24th. According to Kiev, there could be over 16,000 in total. While the Court spoke of hundreds of children taken from orphanages and foster homes. Some appeals date back as far as 2014. A few days ago the Commissioner triumphantly announced the adoption of a 15-year-old girl from Mariupol. Last April there was talk of at least 10 cases of missing children.

The stories

Some reports at the time came from Kiev, Irpin, Zaporizhia, Mariupol, Odessa. And there were also 200 open and certified cases of teenagers vanishing into thin air, probably abducted. Whose families, still alive, have reported missing. A Crimean human rights group has reported the disappearance of 150-200 minors. «Moved in the direction of Donetsk occupied and Russian Taganrog,” he said at the time Olha Skrypnyk. Among them was Kira, 12 year old orphaned by the war. Kira had tried to flee Mariupol on foot together with her father’s partner. But after being injured in a mine explosion, the 12 before she was taken to a hospital in Donetsk. She controlled by Ukrainian separatists recognized by Moscow. That you have exploited the rules that grant Russian citizenship to minors to place them in adoptive families. A series of bureaucratic obstacles prevented parents from maintaining contact with their children. Which eventually disappeared.

A difficult process

But the one against Putin remains a difficult process. If not impossible. As he explains to Republic the teacher Marina Castellaneta, full professor of International Law at the University of Bari, «it is the obligation of the States parties in whose territory the person against whom the arrest warrant is issued is to carry out the provision. States are required to cooperate to bring the suspect to justice”. Upon arrest, the person must be brought before the competent judicial authority of the Custody status. Once delivered to the International Criminal Court, an appearance hearing is scheduled before the Pre-Trial Chamber. And validation of the allegations before trial is required. Without the arrest and delivery the trial cannot take place.

