The United States deploys in Europe, in Iceland to be precise, the plane of the apocalypse (also known as the plane of doomsday). The Mercury E-6B indeed arrived yesterday on the northern island of the old continent as part of “an operation in the area of ​​responsibility of the command of the US Armed Forces in Europe”, according to a tweet published by the US European Command. The crew met with US Ambassador to Iceland Kerrin Patman and other diplomatic and military leaders. But what is the Mercury E-6B and what does it represent for the war in Ukraine? What message does it send to Moscow? The landing in Europe of this monster from the skies, with all its characteristics (it is designed to control the Armed Forces in the event of a nuclear war), could be read as a preventive move by the United States in case of degeneration of the situation, with a consequent nuclear escalation caused by Putin’s Russia.

The E-6B Mercury, here is the plane of the apocalypse

The E-6B Mercury is designed as a versatile command and control aircraft in the conditions of a nuclear standoff, designed to communicate with nuclear-powered strategic missile cruisers carrying ICBMs. Each submarine can carry up to 24 Trident II D5 missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The maximum launch range is 11,300 km, and the power of the thermonuclear charge is 475 kilotons. Instead of the Trident II D5, the Ohio submarines can carry 154 BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 km.

For these characteristics it has received the two nicknames “plane of the apocalypse” or “plane of the day of doomsday”. The aircraft serves as a backup copy of the Global Operations Center of the US strategic command, and is deployed if this ground correspondent cannot fulfill its mission, according to Military+Aerospace Electronics.

A modified Boeing 707

The E-6B Mercury aircraft is a modified commercial Boeing 707, can reach a speed of 981 km/h with a cruising speed of 842 km/h and is capable of climbing to an altitude of 12.8 km with a flight range of up to 11,760 km. The crew consists of 22 people, including pilots, communications operators and combat personnel. Previously, the Pentagon reported on the modification of the E-6B Mercury, which was expected to be completed in December 2023. And last year, the Northrop Grumman company announced that it would make the corrections within five years, improving the command, control and communications functions linking it with the US nuclear triad.

CIA: Russia “understood” our warning against the use of nuclear weapons

Russia “understood” the serious warning of the United States against the use of nuclear weapons. This was stated by the director of the CIA, William Burns, reporting, in an interview with Cbs News, his meeting three months ago with the head of Russian intelligence Sergey Naryshkin. “President Biden asked me to clarify to Naryshkin, and through him to President Putin, the serious consequences if Russia were to choose any type of nuclear weapon – Burns said – I think Naryshkin understood the gravity of the matter and I think President Putin understood it too.’ Apart from this, the meeting with the Russian intelligence chief was described as “daunting” by Burns who spoke of “a very defiant attitude from Naryshkin”. “A sense of bravado and arrogance, which in some ways reflects Putin’s view of believing that time will play his way, wearing down European allies with political weariness,” he added.

