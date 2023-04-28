What is the most caloric cuisine in the world? Here is where Italy is

According to research conducted by BonusFinder Italia and reported by Corriere della Sera, there are cuisines that are undoubtedly more caloric than others. But where is Italy? The research focused on the three most loved dishes from around the world and provided information on the calorie content of each of them. This is the most caloric cuisine in the world.

Italian cuisine is appreciated all over the world for its excellence and genuineness. But there is also a downside: it is often imitated, which does not increase its authenticity.

Italy is unique in the world for its culinary traditions. There are hundreds of recipes of Italian cuisine from every region, which are handed down from generation to generation. In this article we will give an overview of its delicacies and see how Italy has exported its cuisine to the world.

The traditional cuisine of our beloved country has spread to all countries, bringing a taste of Italy to a distant land. Each place offers a modern version of tasty Italian cuisinereinvented with local ingredients and a personal touch.

In our communities abroad, especially in the United States, where there has been a strong Italian emigration in the 20th century, there are hundreds of restaurants, pizzerias and pastry shops that claim to be Italian. However, if you take a closer look at the list of dishes on offer, you will notice how many have nothing to do with Italian culinary traditions. From chicken Parmigiana, to Hawaiian pizza with pineapple and classic meatballs with local recipes and products.

Some typical dishes from all over the world are often associated with Italian cuisine, even if in fact they have nothing to do with our culinary tradition. Accordingly, these recipes can damage reputation of Italian cuisine abroad, as they fuel false perceptions and clichés about Italian food. Especially considering that they don’t comply a healthy diet. There are dishes, in fact, decidedly caloric. Have you ever wondered what is the most caloric cuisine in the world based on its typical dishes?

What is the most caloric cuisine in the world?

Some of the dishes described, according to some research carried out by BonusFinder Italy, are among the most appreciated and consumed meals in our country. In the first three places of this ranking, we find: pizza, spaghetti alla carbonara and baked lasagna are the dishes most loved by Italians. Any of these dishes contains 511, 655 or 794 calories per serving respectively, the average of the meal is instead equal to 653 calories.

Lasagna is a delicious recipe with a flat layer of puff pastry filled with meat, cheese, vegetables and béchamel, but you can add also some delicious mozzarella. Or even better if a fiordilatte is used, being lighter and drier, so that the lasagna is not “watery”. This is one of the popular dishes in Italy, lasagna is a flavorful way to enjoy crunchy baked pasta. And it is traditional in some regions to do it every Sunday.

We need to pay attention to how much of it is consumed, large portions contain many calories. But at the same time we must not forget that traditional Italian cuisine is part of the Mediterranean diet. Indeed, according to the report U.S. News & World Report del 2023, the Mediterranean diet is the healthiest and healthiest in the world. Even if there are scholars who weigh the opposite.

Italian cuisine and the rest of the world

What is the most caloric cuisine in the world? Immediately after Italian cuisine, we find Chinese cuisine, which is also not low in calories. Looking at the general ranking, it is evident that Chinese cuisine offers the most caloric dishes, with an average of 679 calories per meal. An analysis of the take away service he also points out that the foods usually ordered with this service also contain the highest content medium fat, 35 grams. And in recent years in our country it has grown exponentially.

After the chinese cuisine she is Italian, there is the mexican one. The classic traditional dishes of the Central American country have earned them a place on the podium. Among the most consumed delicacies, we therefore have burritos, enchiladas and tacos, and one way to distinguish them is the way the filling is done.

While immediately after there is the lightest cuisine of all: the Peruvian one, with solo 366 calories per meal. When compared to other cuisines, it has a lower average sugar content and some foods like ceviche they even have only 154 calories. A dish absolutely to try and healthy for our body.

One of the most popular dishes of Vietnam is the Banh Canh. Prepared with pig’s feet, fish, eggs and vegetables, its main ingredient is rice noodles. It is a very spicy soup, with rice noodles and seasoned with onion, chilli pepper and shrimp, with the addition of aromatic herbs.

Cooking with fewer calories

Following the lowest calorie cuisines, we find the Vietnamese one which offers an average of 451 calories per dish. Each of the typical dishes remains below the 500 calorie threshold, but it must be emphasized that Vietnamese cuisine involves a high amount of salt: 4 grams on average for each dish. And this certainly isn’t good, excess salt in the kitchen leads to health complications.

Unlike many other cuisines, Japanese cuisine ranks third on the list of healthiest cuisines, averaging 470 calories per dish. Sushi is known all over the world and contains only 294 calories per serving. Tasty, nutritious and extremely light, a perfect meal suitable for everyone. In recent times this dish has been very successful all over the world, even in our country it has managed to conquer the palate of many Italians.

Immediately after, in the ranking, there is Greek cuisine, with an average contribution of 530 calorie. Among the most popular recipes are gyros with 368 calorie per serving, moussaka con 516 calorie and finally the chicken souvlaki with 707 calorie per serving. Last but not least, Korean cuisine occupies the fifth position in the ranking of the most caloric dishes, with an average of 558 calories per serving. The meals considered are fried chicken (487 calories), bibimbap (494 calories) and tteokbokki (694 calorie).

The benefits of Italian cuisine and the Mediterranean diet

Apart from the calories present in Italian cuisine, just pay attention to the world in which you eat. Earlier we mentioned the famous Mediterranean diet. Anyone can follow this type of diet.

Following a Mediterranean diet can keep the body young, increasing longevity. Eating whole grains, fruits and vegetables, fish and olive oil every day can reduce the risk of diseases such as arteriosclerosis, high blood pressure, stroke and diabetes. The Mediterranean diet is a healthy lifestyle for the heart and mind. Contains powerful antioxidants that protect against cardiovascular diseases, and requires a limited consumption of fats and sugars, except on special occasions. But always done in moderation and without exceeding. Recent studies have shown that it also helps fight anxiety and depression, improving overall mood. So it is also an excellent psychophysical support.

Mediterranean cuisine is the result of wise food choices rather than a simple calorie count. Each dish provides great health benefits thanks to the contribution of proteins, vitamins, fibres, mineral salts and low saturated fats and simple sugars. And if it is done also sports activitiesalways under the advice of your doctor, you will get more healthy results for your body and your mind.