What is the most refreshing drink? Spoiler: it’s not the water

What is the more refreshing drink? We all think that when it comes to hydration, nothing beats a nice glass of water. Mistake. While water plays this role well, there are other drinks that are more thirst-quenching. The news is contained in a study by Saint Andrews University in Scotland. Researchers have compared our body’s response to different sodas. There dehydration can have particularly dramatic effects and negative on the functionality of our organism.

In this article

The most refreshing drink: better if it contains few sugars, proteins and fats

Researchers have found that still or sparkling water does a good job when you’re in a hurry to hydrate. However, there are drinks that contain a little sugar, fat and protein that help us stay hydrated for longer. You can read the results in the scientific journal The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Water is best at hydrating quickly, but milk is best for staying hydrated

The more we drink, the faster the ingested drink passes from the stomach to reach the bloodstream, where it dilutes body fluids and hydrates us.

As we said, the results of the study claim that drinks with sugars, proteins and fats help us stay hydrated for longer. This is because the macronutrients present slow down the emptying of the stomach, allowing you to have a liquid supply in our body. Basically, water hydrates quickly, but we expel it just as quickly through urine. The best food therefore is the lattewhich by the way also contains sodium, which acts like a sponge, holding liquids and making you pee less. Plant milks also work well.

The rehydrating solutions sold in pharmacies also work very well against the consequences of diarrhea or severe dehydration. They also contain sodium and potassium which help with water retention.

The most thirst-quenching drink: why do we need proteins and fats?

The researchers explained that this study added new pieces to the hydration puzzle. We know that so-called electrolytes contribute to better hydration. However, we must not be fooled by sugars. Because it is true that the presence of few sugars helps to stay hydrated, but if there are many, the effect is opposite. Then no, Juices, energy drinks, and sodas are no more hydrating than water. If there is a lot of sugar as in the drinks just mentioned, this must be diluted through a process called osmosis. This process draws water into the small intestine to dilute the sugar. As a result, the water drunk is largely expelled. In addition, the high content of simple carbohydrates provides calories, which can make us fat, increasing the need to drink.

Drinks that cause dehydration

Then there are some drinks that increase dehydrationeven if they are liquid. Alcohol instead act as real diuretics, so we can’t think of hydrating ourselves with them. Something similar happens with coffee. When we drink from two to three cups onwards we can lose fluids due to the diuretic effects of caffeine. Coffee can be made more hydrating by diluting it with milk.

Read also…