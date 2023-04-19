what is the neurological disorder from which Céline Dion also suffers

Tara Zier is a woman who discovered after 3 years of medical checkups that she suffers from «stiff person syndrome», a neurological disorder from which pop star also suffers Celine Dion. Doctors took a long time to diagnose since the symptoms of boiled they were “always underestimated” according to the woman.

Tara Zier, 53, is raising awareness of “stiff person syndrome” so that others don’t have to live in limbo for years like she did. She started to suffer from shooting pains in the back, difficulty walking and fatigue in 2015, after the death of her ex-husband. For three years, Ms. Zier was misdiagnosed by several specialists who could not pinpoint the exact cause of her debilitating symptoms. Finally, in 2017, a neurologist ordered a series of blood tests which confirmed that she had the stiff person syndrome (SPS), which affects fewer than 5,000 Americans.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The causes of the disease

Doctors aren’t sure whether stress causes the disease. In fact, the disease may be dormant in the body waiting for a stimulus to kick it into action. Zier said: “Maybe stress plays a role along with other things. But I’m not sure if stress alone caused the disease or just unmasked it.” Muscle spasms and stiffness can turn people into “human statues,” capable of being toppled like a trail of dooms. The spasms can be so severe that they can knock people over or lead to walking difficulties and, over time, even greater disability. It is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and fibromyalgia. A major risk factor for stiff person syndrome, which affects one or two people in a million, is being female. Women are twice as likely to suffer from this disorder. It is sometimes accompanied by autoimmune disorders, such as vitiligo and type 1 diabetes. In Ms. Zier’s case, the disorder has caused debilitating back and neck pain that has prevented her from working in her dental office and from engaging in daily activities. that he loves, like karate. In addition, she had regular panic attacks that led her to the emergency room more than once. The stress of losing her ex-husband and the father of her children probably exacerbated the symptoms of SPS, which can be made worse by stress. Ms. Zier told Insider that she was working at about five percent. She had to renovate her house to be able to live exclusively on the first floor, having lost the ability to climb stairs. She had to hire a carer to help her and her children and lost the ability to drive and walk the dog. She said in 2019, “It felt like a deep pain in my spine … I stopped doing kickboxing and martial arts, but I was still short of breath and didn’t feel well.”

For years she has been trying to find a treatment that worked for her condition, which doctors had not yet diagnosed. She referred to an endocrinologist, a psychiatrist, a rheumatologist, a general cardiologist, and an electrophysiologist cardiologist. However, her symptoms persisted, disrupting daily life. People with SPS are more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression. The scientists they believe this is because patients have lower levels of the neurotransmitter Gaba, which regulates anxiety. Many people with SPS make antibodies against an enzyme called glutamic acid decarboxylase (Gad), which plays a role in the production of Gaba. Drugs that enhance Gaba’s neurotransmission, such as diazepam, vigabatrin and baclofen, provide some relief from clinical symptoms, but there is no cure for SPS. There are three types of syndrome. Classic man syndrome is characterized by stiffness and spasms around the back and stomach, and occasionally the thighs and neck. Over time it can cause a curvature of the back. Stiff limb syndrome causes spasms that primarily affect the legs and feet, sometimes causing them to become immobile. Hands can also be affected. Jerky stiff person syndrome is the rarest and most aggressive form, which includes symptoms of both others and also affects the head and eyes. After being diagnosed with SPS following a series of tests, Ms. Zier founded the Stiff Person Syndrom Research Foundation to bring patients together and raise money for a cure. Ms. Zier stated that she is now able to operate at 60%, much better than before to get answers about his condition. He can drive and walk the dog, but he can no longer practice dentistry. Even standing to take a shower is painful, he said she. Mrs. Zier is better now. Despite the rarity of her condition, she’s not alone in her frustrating search for answers.

Even the iconic Céline Dion is human

This rare condition made headlines last year when Canadian superstar Céline Dion revealed in an emotional post to fans that her SPS diagnosis and painful symptoms had prompted her to cancel dates on her upcoming tour. The exact cause of the neurological condition has eluded researchers, but it is suspected to be an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks and kills healthy cells. Diagnosing the problem can be extremely difficult, and the severity of symptoms varies from person to person and doesn’t necessarily get worse with age. Doctors perform a variety of tests and scans, mostly to rule out conditions that might resemble SPS, such as Parkinson’s. Dr Kunal Desai, a neurologist at the Yale School of Medicine, told the DailyMail, that he has treated both people in their 80s and 20s. The most common symptoms are muscle stiffening of the trunk and limbs, together with episodes of violent muscle spasms. These spasms can be so intense that they break bones. They can be triggered by stress or external stimuli, such as knocking on the door or shouting loudly, as well as physical touch and changes in temperature. Dr Desai said: ‘We know, especially in stiff person syndrome, that stress can exacerbate some of the symptoms people experience, particularly things like muscle spasms and pain. And stress in general, for most diseases, can make symptoms worse at that time.”