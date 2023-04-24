What is the real difference between mortadella and cooked ham? Nobody knew

What is the difference between mortadella and cooked ham? They may look like similar cured meats, but there are differences. Here are which ones.

Il baked ham and the mortadella they could be considered almost as quite similar. However, there’s a difference.

The many Italian varieties of cured meats

In Italy there really are many types of salami which can also be considered of high quality.

It is a food appreciated, first of all, certainly by fans of meateven if, it should be remembered, that all those who have certain disorders or imbalances would be better off avoiding its consumption.

To give just a few examples, in fact, those who currently have it should not include it in their diet a gastric inflammation o the irritable boweland, moreover, also who would like to keep a low-calorie diet.

And, moreover, according to recent studies, it seems that the raw ham should be avoided even by pregnant womensince, being particularly seasoned, it could cause the infection called toxoplasmosis to occur.

In any case, as we mentioned a few lines ago, there really are in the Bel Paese many varieties of hamand in this regard, we could mention at least Modena ham, of Parma, il Veneto Berico-Euganeothat of Prague of Friuli-Venezia Giulia e the Carpegna.

They are all excellences that, in fact, the boot can boast of and belonging to various Italian regions.

And, if you want to look, the gusto and the perfume of each of them are certainly unmistakable, and, therefore, one cannot go wrong when one is about to buy one rather than another.

However, perhaps the difference between two cured meats in particular might not be so clear, that is, precisely, the baked ham and the mortadella.

They are both very delicious, although, perhaps, for some they could even be quite similar.

What is the difference between mortadella and cooked ham

Thus, below, we would like to dwell precisely on the specific characteristics of the baked ham and of mortadella.

So let’s start with the baked ham which is characterized by a rosy color and from one delicate flavour. As far as the production process is concerned, therefore, this type of cured meat can be put in brine or possibly also steam cooked.

Furthermore, they are used temperature basse and the time required can be even four days.

Il salt added to prolong its shelf life, however, is not ideal for sufferers of hypertension.

The mortadellahowever, of Bolognese origins, is a cured meat made up of cured pork and is characterized by cubes of pork fatyes pistachios and is flavored with del pepe or some myrtle berries.

Therefore, if you want to stay in shape, perhaps, however, despite being very inviting, it is certainly not the best food to choose.

Indeed, the mortadellain one hundred grams, it can even contain over three hundred calories. If you like it, therefore, it would be better to avoid overdoing it.

Also in this case, however, it is not a recommended food for those suffering from hypertensionbecause it contains a high percentage of sodium and lipids.

But, in truth, there is also some good news. Indeed, the mortadella also owns the vitamin B1 and the vitamin B2the proteinand even has an interesting percentage of some mineral salts, such as, for example, lo zincil ferro and the phosphate.