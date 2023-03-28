It’s that time of year again when camellias show their beauty and enchant us with a sea of ​​flowers. Is your camellia not blooming? There might be something wrong with the maintenance. We examine the possible causes and give tips on how to stimulate flowering.

My camellia is not blooming… what could be the reason?

Camellias are beautiful ornamental shrubs with glossy dark green leaves and large flowers that are a pleasure to the eye of any home gardener. But if your camellia isn’t blooming and shedding its buds, you might be wondering what you’re doing wrong. This is actually not uncommon for camellias in pots, but garden shrubs can also disappoint with a lack of flowering. Here are the possible reasons and what you can do about it.

The lack of flowers in spring is partly due to poor growing conditions in the previous summer, when the flower buds are formed. Drought can prevent the buds from forming, so be sure to water well in the summer. Fertilize the plant with an iron fertilizer and mulch to keep the roots moist.

Three reasons why the pot camellia loses buds

Let’s look at the potted plant first. There are three main reasons why camellias in pots do not bloom: wrong location, wrong water supply and the most common – the dry heating air in the house.

Location : Camellias are notorious for not liking full sun at all. Whether in the garden or indoors, you should find a place for the camellia that does not receive direct sunlight. The midday sun should be avoided at all costs, so place your potted camellia in a place that offers sufficient light but no direct sun.

: Camellias are notorious for not liking full sun at all. Whether in the garden or indoors, you should find a place for the camellia that does not receive direct sunlight. The midday sun should be avoided at all costs, so place your potted camellia in a place that offers sufficient light but no direct sun. Pour : The camellia forms its flowers for the next flowering season between mid-summer and spring. During this period they should be watered regularly, otherwise the flowering will be endangered. The plant does not like a lack of water and drought in summer and later reacts with loss of buds. It is best to water at equal intervals and with low-lime water so that the plant thrives and blooms profusely.

: The camellia forms its flowers for the next flowering season between mid-summer and spring. During this period they should be watered regularly, otherwise the flowering will be endangered. The plant does not like a lack of water and drought in summer and later reacts with loss of buds. It is best to water at equal intervals and with low-lime water so that the plant thrives and blooms profusely. heat and dry air: The most common reason why camellias in pots don’t bloom is heat. In winter, the pot camellia should never be at temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius. She doesn’t like dry air, which is caused by proximity to a radiator, for example. Strong temperature fluctuations should also be avoided. So make sure that the temperature is even during the cold season.

Camellia will not bloom due to frost damage

If the camellia in the garden does not bloom or loses its buds prematurely, then frosts are often to blame. So you should first make sure that the variety you have in your garden is hardy. The location also plays an important role, because camellias prefer sunny or semi-shady places in the garden, near large, shady trees. Despite this, the plant needs suitable frost protection in winter, such as a thick layer of mulch and a fleece cover for the crown. This prevents frost damage and allows the garden shrub to show its full potential in spring.

No flowering because of wrong soil

In a sandy, dry and nutrient-poor soil, the camellia does not have the necessary resources to flower. If you planted your ornamental shrub in the wrong soil, consider transplanting it into soil rich in organic matter such as compost.

The optimal soil conditions for the camellia to bloom are:

Rich clay soil or soil enriched with organic matter that retains moisture but is porous in structure, allowing excess water to drain.

A slightly acidic soil with a pH of 5.8-6.5.

Nutrient-rich soil that is frequently mulched.

Wrong pruning

Unlike other flowering shrubs, camellias do not require pruning to encourage flowering. However, some varieties can grow up to 5m tall if not pruned back. So if you are short on space, you can prune the camellia to maintain its height and shape. It is important that you cut back as soon as possible after flowering, otherwise you can slow down the formation of buds for the next flowering. If pruned at the wrong time, flowering may fail next year.

Too much fertilizer

You should only fertilize camellias in low doses, because they are considered sensitive to salt. Furthermore, camellias, including those in pots, should no longer be fertilized after August. From March you can start fertilizing again. You can read more tips on fertilizing and more about suitable fertilizers in this article.

How to stimulate flowering

In order to get the camellia to bloom again, the growing conditions must be right. The soil should be slightly acidic, so if you’re unsure, do a soil analysis. Since the plant needs a cold stimulus to flower, leave it outdoors for as long as possible. A lot of light is also needed during bud formation, but please no direct sunlight. If the humidity is too low, you can spray the dripped plant with water or turn on a humidifier. In addition, try not to change the location of the potted camellia during bud formation, as the plant may react by losing buds. With the right care, your camellia will delight you with new flowers next year at the latest.