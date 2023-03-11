Effect rebound: when it is linked to psychotropic drugs

“Bounce Effect”: this is the Italian translation to effect reboundphenomenon that occurs after a abrupt withdrawal of a psychotropic drug and leading to significant negative consequences, including the return and exacerbation of the original symptom.

To clarify how the effect rebound is closely related to psychiatric drugs and garlic antidepressants Professor Roberto Cavallaro, Director of the General Psychiatry Rehabilitation Complex Operative Unit and of the Disease Unit for Psychotic Disorders at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and Full Professor of Psychiatry at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.

What caused the effect rebound from psychiatric drugs and antidepressants

“L’effect rebound it is a well-known effect in the field of psychotropic drugs and is connected to the fact that the structures on which the drugs intervene have become accustomed, during the treatment period, to having a different functioning – explains Professor Cavallaro -.

This modulation leads to the intended healing effects, but the structures on which the drugs acted need to variable timesdepending on the pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic characteristics of the active ingredients and the individual person, to return to function in a physiologically autonomous way after a period of support for brain activity and, above all, they must be able to do it graduallyreturning to full physiology ”.

The effect rebound has for some drugs its own corresponding mirror at the beginning of treatments especially with antidepressants which, usually, should be started at low doses and then slowly increased. For example, for anxiety disorders and especially panic disorder, starting the full dose right away runs the risk of worsening rather than improving symptoms.

“The method of progressive increase (except in limited situations of urgency, in which, however, the desired effects in a short time can also be obtained with the temporary use of symptomatic drugs while waiting for the curative effect which requires time to establish itself) it must necessarily take place to reduce the likelihood of having side effects or to have the possibility of causing unwanted initial symptomatic worsening effects and not related to the drug itself, but to the rapid increase in dose, in particular if already corresponding to the full dosage” specifies Professor Cavallaro.

The importance of gradualness

L’start e the Suspension of psychotropic therapy must be followed with particular attention and be gradual increase or decrease in dosage and in the speed of the same, which means in the first and last stages a more frequent consultation with the specialized doctor. Exist detailed recommendations and valid in the field of psychiatry especially for:

antidepressants;

benzodiazepines (of which, due to the specific neuropharmacological mechanism, prolonged use is also not recommended in the leaflets, which establishes in some subjects in particular a mechanism of dependence with withdrawal phenomena as well as rebound any symptomatology);

antipsychotic drugs and mood stabilizers.

How does the rebound effect manifest itself?

The side effects of rebound they can be among the most diverse and are related to the nature of the drugs’ effects on the brain (for example, the specific neuropharmacological systems that are affected).

Summarizing, also looking at the diagnostic criteria available in the literature, the side effects:

consist of a rapid return of symptoms for which the drug was administered con a higher intensity ;

for which the drug was administered ; I am transients with duration (in the absence of measures such as resuming medication and tapering where possible) up to 6 weeks ;

(in the absence of measures such as resuming medication and tapering where possible) ; appear within 36-96 hours after interruption or sharp decrease in dose;

after interruption or sharp decrease in dose; they are reversible.

Obviously, it must always be considered that there is not a concomitant medical condition that causes those symptoms regardless of the drug.

withdrawal phenomena

“We must not confuse these effects with those of withdrawalbecause they are of remarkably different qualities and concern some drugs in particular, even if today there is a tendency to blur the classification boundary between abstinence and rebound in these cases” specifies the psychiatrist.

These latter withdrawal phenomena have a common core in one vegetative syndrome with anxiety, voltage, tremors, hypertension, muscle cramps, sweating and in the most serious cases too confusional syndromes with cognitive and neurological aspects. This presentation, which varies from subject to subject and from substance to substance, has a common nucleus for all abstinence from alcohol to opiates to benzodiazepines in particular among psychotropic drugs and different declinations according to the substance.

“Then there are very rare cases of syndromes caused by abrupt suspension such as serotonin syndrome for antidepressantswith peculiar activity on serotonin and the neuroleptic malignant antipsychotic withdrawal syndrome which constitute, in the most serious cases, an emergency in which the clinical picture sometimes has to be managed with hospital medical support due to the physical consequences they can have”, adds the Professor.

How to avoid the rebound effect

The only way to avoid the effect rebound is that of do not stop the drug suddenly or too quickly. The main treatment usually implemented is the resumption of the interrupted drug.

“If this cannot be reversed for other reasons, each class or even sometimes each drug molecule has specific treatment strategies. However, this is a terrain in which those who do not have specialist skills must not move alone.