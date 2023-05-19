What is the recommended breakfast for a person with diabetes? – breaking latest news

I have diabetes, what can I eat for breakfast? How many grams of sugar per 100 grams of product shouldn’t be exceeded?

He answers frank gregory, Head of Diabetology Service of Jesi/Fabriano (Ancona), Association of Diabetologists

It’s important always read the nutritional labels carefully. They are often written in small print and can be difficult to decipher, but reading them allows you to have a precise and accurate idea of ​​your food choices. This applies to everyone, not just the person with diabetes. On the contrary the presence of a diabetic in the family is an opportunity, a stimulus that allows everyone to pay more attention to proper nutrition. Having said that, it is obvious that the answer to your question could be different depending on the subject. It depends on the age, the type of diabetes (1 or 2), the therapy performed (oral hypoglycaemic drugs or insulin), weight, physical activity and so on. However, some general principles can be proposed.

It is essential to avoid simple sugars (glucose, fructose, sucrose), which not only raise blood sugar but also increase the levels of triglycerides and uric acid in the circulation. Neither honey nor grape sugar offer any particular benefits. If a product contains the words "no added sugar", you still need to read the nutritional label how many simple sugars it contains. However, products deriving from fruit contain the sugars of the original fruit: if it is jam, juice or juice, the sugars present have been separated from the fibers in which they were originally contained, so their effect on blood sugar is greater. It is always better to eat the fruit as a whole. Grapes, bananas, figs and persimmons are to be avoided, however because they have a high glycemic index. If you really don't want to give up a little jam, it's better to choose the one made with a high percentage of fruit (ideally 100%).