What is the recommended breakfast for a person with diabetes? – breaking latest news

I have diabetes, what can I eat for breakfast? How many grams of sugar per 100 grams of product shouldn’t be exceeded?

He answers frank gregoryHead of Diabetology Service of Jesi/Fabriano (Ancona), Association of Diabetologists (VAI AL FORUM)

important always read the nutritional labels carefully. They are often written in small print and can be difficult to decipher, but reading them allows you to have a precise and accurate idea of ​​your food choices. This applies to everyone, not just the person with diabetes. On the contrary the presence of a diabetic in the family is an opportunity, a stimulus that allows everyone to pay more attention to proper nutrition. Having said that, it is obvious that the answer to your question could be different depending on the subject. It depends on the age, the type of diabetes (1 or 2), the therapy carried out (oral hypoglycaemic drugs or insulin), weight, physical activity and so on. However, some general principles can be proposed.

It is essential to avoid simple sugars (glucose, fructose, sucrose), which not only raise blood sugar but also increase the levels of triglycerides and uric acid in the circulation. Neither honey nor grape sugar offer any particular benefits. If a product contains the wording without added sugar, you still need to read the nutritional label how many simple sugars it contains. However, products deriving from fruit contain the sugars of the original fruit: if it is jam, juice or juice, the sugars present have been separated from the fibers in which they were originally contained, so their effect on blood sugar is greater. . It is always better to eat the fruit as a whole. Grapes, bananas, figs and persimmons are to be avoided because they have a high glycemic index. If you really don't want to give up a little jam, it's better to choose the one made with a high percentage of fruit (ideally 100%).

Foods with an important fiber contenteven if they include a certain amount of simple sugars (for example cereals), they can be used, always looking at the labels and contents: il muesli

sometimes contains raisins and puffed rice (high glycemic index); oatmeal and corn flakes (cornflakes) often have added sugar. Raw oatmeal, cereal-based biscuits or wholemeal rusks with no added sugar are fine. Wholemeal, rye or kamut bread is preferable to refined white bread. The simple sugars they should be limited as much as possible and in any case should not exceed 10% of total carbohydrates, even in non-diabetic subjects.