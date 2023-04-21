What is the recommended cured meat for those with high cholesterol: say to the experts

People who have a high percentage of cholesterol should avoid certain cured meats. Some, however, are granted.

All who have high cholesterol they must, inevitably, avoid eating certain specific foods. However, there are types of prosciutto that can be granted. And, one, in particular.

Good cholesterol and bad cholesterol

Inside our body there are substances that are absolutely necessary for proper functioning.

One of these is, precisely, the cholesterol which plays an important role in the synthesis of some hormones and of vitamin D. And, moreover, it is a constituent of cell membranes.

We must also keep in mind that there are two types of lipoproteins. So there are those at low intensityabbreviated as LDL, and those ad high intensityas well as HDL.

The lipoproteins of the first kind mentioned are those which constitute the bad cholesterol, as they carry excess cholesterol from the liver to the arteries. The second is that buonowhich can protect the heart and blood vessels.

For this reason, therefore, the cholesterol can be monitored through the blood analysisand, therefore, with a withdrawal.

There are several contributing causes that can lead our body to have ahigh percentage of cholesterol.

First, overweight people are certainly more prone to this disorder. But, again, the reasons are definitely also an unbalanced dietin this case, high in fat, the smoke e excessive sedentary lifestyle.

So if you had a high level of cholesterol it is essential to make an appointment with a dietician which can indicate the right diet to follow to improve the situation.

Cured meats you can eat

In general, a greater consumption of is recommended fruit e you vegetablesOf cerealsand more.

What is more, also do frequently physical activity could help the production of good cholesterol.

And, instead, usually, it is the case to consistently avoid or limit the animal fatsThe saturated vegetable oilsthe offalil whole milkthe alcoholic beverages and the foods they contain simple sugars.

As for i cured meatSometimes, you may have doubts and not know exactly if you can eat them when you have high cholesterol.

Naturally, however, cured meats characterized by must be excluded a lot of fat such as, for example, the mortadella and the salami.

However, fortunately, there are also much leaner types that are allowed to consume.

We can mention, in this regard, the bresaola which has a low percentage of lipids and saturated fats. In fact, more often than not, it is also chosen by those who want to go on a slimming diet.

Another interesting option in this sense is the roasted turkey breastas it is characterized by low fat.

Il raw ham it is allowed, provided, however, that you take the trouble to remove the fat from the slices.

Even the baked hamIndeed, it could be included in the meal of a person with high cholesterol. But, you have to specify that it must be of best quality and must not contain the monosodium glutamate eh polyphosphates.