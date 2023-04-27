What is the right amount of eggs to eat each week?

What is the answer and how many eggs to eat a week not to gain weight? The answer is only one. How we should always behave at the table in order not to get fat.

How many eggs to eat a week? Is there a quantity recommended by expert dieticians and nutritionists in order not to run into possible health side effects?

Eggs are fattening or not? Let’s try to answer this question by analyzing all the pros and cons, also basing ourselves on the opinion of those who are experts in the field of food and nutrition.

It should be emphasized that eggs represent something edible in many different ways, for a food that has a high protein content. This already presents a first, possible contraindication in case of wrong doses taken.

In fact, on how many eggs to eat a week it must be said that, if they are taken in excessive amounts, they can contribute to kidney problems, as well as marked dehydration. And it doesn’t end there.

Are eggs fattening? It depends: what is there that you need to know

Knowing how many eggs to eat a week to avoid any possible problem for our person is therefore an important and precious thing. An excess intake of protein also causes an increase in uric acid, due to a condition known as hyperuricemia.

And that’s not all: too many eggs eaten a week also favor the rise of cholesterol. All the health side effects described so far can easily occur in the event of repeated wrong eating habits.

When there is an increase in weight also linked to the intake of eggs, this thing takes place because they are taken incorrectly, perhaps due to an unbalanced diet.

A diet can turn out to be wrong not only when a person tends to eat junk food instead of fruit, vegetables and other foods considered healthy. But even if, for example, he exaggerates with the condiments.

How many eggs can we eat per week?

The right amount, for an individual who does not have the goal of gaining muscle mass but who only intends to lose the extra kilos, it’s four to five eggs a week. Better if boiled. Otherwise there are special diets that favor the assimilation of proteins first of all.

There is also another important thing to clarify: the more varied a food pattern is, the less impact the consumption of eggs will have. It is also good to eat pork, turkey, chicken, fish, fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables and dried fruit. Returning to the eggs, the preferred method of cooking is poached or soft-boiled. Then occasionally we can also eat them fried.

And finally, any dietician or nutritionist recommends drinking at least two liters of water every day. And to dedicate ourselves to some physical movement, even if not intense, such as a brisk walk for half an hour per session for an average of four times each week.