what is the right way for men to do it?

Pee standing or sitting? Men have to pee sitting down. This isn’t mom’s suggestion to not have to clean the toilet area every time, but the advice contained in a study.

Urologist Gerald Collins’ team analyzed data on the bathroom habits of more than 7,000 men from thirteen different countries. 40% of them usually pee while sitting. There are no certain data, but an estimate claims that about 3 out of 10 Italians generally pee while sitting.

Why do men prefer to pee standing up?

The one of peeing standing up is a habit related to comfortbut also to a kind of manifestation of virility. Convenience is evident, especially when outdoors. Much easier to pee standing behind a bush than squatting. The cultural issue sees sitting as a feminization and a diminution of male potency. Just reflect on the fact that in German there is a word for a man to pee while sitting. It is said sitting pee and indicates an unmasculine man.

Pee standing or sitting: what does the most important meta analysis say on the matter?

A major 2014 meta-analysis looked at most of the studies done on this topic. The results can be read in the scientific journal Plos One.

The Belgian researchers who worked on this review explained that if a man is young and healthy there are no major consequences related to the way he pees. Doing it standing or sitting remains a personal choice as regards the consequences on health. As the years go by, however, things change radically.

After 50 years much better sitting down

After the age of fifty, complete emptying of the bladder begins to become more complicated. About half of men may have urinary tract problems. It is a direct consequence of aging. In these cases, peeing while sitting can helpbecause it allows you to avoid urine stagnation inside the bladder.

Even those who suffer from benign prostatic hyperplasia may find relief from sitting on the toilet. Hyperplasia squeezes the urethral canal due to enlarged prostate. Peeing while sitting increases the risk of infections, such as cystitis.

