What is the secret of longevity? Eight habits that can buy 20 years of life – breaking latest news

A new study of US veterans has shown that adopting certain lifestyles by midlife predicted greater longevity. Some habits mattered more than others. Adopting at least one made a difference, even at an older age

Becoming long-lived but in good health is the new frontier of preventive medicine. The focus is not so much on curing possible pathologies frequent with aging, but on preventing them. Lifestyle becomes the fundamental drug to achieve results that are sometimes unbelievable.

Like those monitored by the latest scientific study on the topic, just presented at NUTRITION 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (taking place July 22-25 in Boston), conducted by Xuan-Mai T. Nguyen, a specialist in health sciences at the Department of Veterans Affairs and fourth-year medical student at Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

According to the monitoring of a cohort of over 700,000 US veterans, there are 8 habits which, if adopted by middle age, can save life expectancy by at least 20 years.

Habits are known, the association between these and the years gained in health and monitored is more important: for the study, the scientists used data from medical records and questionnaires collected between 2011 and 2019 in adults aged between 40 and 99 years.

The habits were: being physically active, being opioid-free, not smoking, managing stress, following a good diet, not drinking regularly, having good sleep hygiene and having positive social relationships (see HERE the article on the 9 habits shared by the long-lived of the Planet) .

According to the findings, men who had all 8 habits by age 40 lived an average of 24 years longer than men without any of these habits. For women, having all 8 healthy lifestyle factors in midlife was associated with 21 more years of life expected than for women without any of these habits.

Certain lifestyles had the greatest impact: low physical activity, opioid use, and smoking were associated with an approximately 30-45% increased risk of death; stress, binge drinking, poor diet, and poor sleep hygiene were associated with an approximately 20% increased risk of death; and lack of positive social relationships was associated with a 5% increased risk of death.

Having passed middle age with unhealthy lifestyles does not definitively condemn. Indeed, knowing opportunities and risks could be the right stimulus to start off on the right foot: indeed, researchers have calculated that adopting healthier habits in old age can still help you live longer. The estimated gain in life expectancy from adopting the eight healthy lifestyle factors decreased slightly with age, but remained significant. We were really surprised how much could be gained by adopting one, two, three or all of the 8 factors described – said Xuan-Mai T. Nguyen -: the sooner the better, but even if you make only a small change in your 40s, 50s or 60s, still beneficial.

The observational study (i.e., does not definitively prove causality) is not peer-reviewed, but the findings are in line with a growing body of research supporting the role of lifestyle in preventing chronic disease and promoting healthy ageing.

