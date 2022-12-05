Thanks to more than 5.6 million views on TikTok, solid core is becoming the hottest fitness trend of the moment.

But what exactly is it about? The solid core workout is a high-intensity, low-impact anaerobic workout, which aims to develop strength and tone the muscles of the whole body. The workout takes place on equipment similar to a pilates reformer that uses resistance to work the body to muscle failure.

To put it another way, the solid core workout is the evil twin of pilates. Although both are body shaping workouts low-impact, traditional exercises that are practiced during a solid core workout are much more hardcore the kind you do at a pilates class. The body moves through a grueling sequence of exercises performed extremely slowly on a resistance machine rather than making you slide and float like during pilates.

Are you intrigued? Or are you wondering what all the hype is about and why the solid core workout has become the fitness trend of the moment? Below are the answers to all your questions.

Everything you need to know about the Solid Core Workout

Born in America in 2013, the solid core workout has spread like wildfire and is finally arriving in Europe as well. It has appeared on the radar today fitness addicted thanks to TikTok: many users have in fact recounted their experience with this type of training, calling it one of the more difficult but effective than ever.

But what exactly does it consist of? A typical solid core lesson (about 50 minutes long) involves 25 different Pilates-inspired exercises; such as lunges, squats and planks. The goal is to perform all exercises in a slow and controlled manner, usually to a count of four before completing each individual movement.

These exercises are performed on a particular tool, used specifically for the solid core wokrout, called Sweatlana, which resembles the pilates reformer machine. Just like the latter, Sweatlana is also a kind of flat mat that moves back and forth horizontally and to which springs are attached. These springs create resistance, making exercises more challenging. Sweatlana also has attached foot bars, handles, straps and other additional equipment that is used throughout the class to target different muscle groups.

It may seem simple, and the individual movements by themselves are. But it certainly isn’t an easy workout. Doing these exercises and moves so slowly will literally make your whole body shake as they slow twitch muscle fibers they reach “muscle failure” only after being used for a long time. Which makes your abs, arms, legs and glutes work harder than ever towards a single goal: muscle tone.

That said, the solid core workout is a type of training suitable for everyoneregardless of fitness level. Firstly flexibility is definitely not a requirement, and secondly the lesson is customizable according to your abilities: if necessary, it will be sufficient to adjust the equipment to lighten the resistance.

