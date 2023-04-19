what is the substance and why is it dangerous

The exhibition at bisphenol a through food can have harmful effects on the immune system and is a risk to the health of European consumers of all age groups. These are the conclusions of a new study byEfsaEuropean Food Safety Authority.

On the molecule used in the production of food and beverage containers. Since the late 1990s, the substance has been suspected of having adverse health effects following migration into foods. Since 2017 it has been classified in the EU as a candidate for replacement and since 2018 its use it was banned in baby bottles and in other food containers for children under the age of three.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Expert opinion

Satisfied, the experts, with the decision of theEuropean Food Safety Authority (EFSA) on bisphenol A, a substance of which it underlines the possible harmful effects on health, particularly among the causes of obesity in young people. Mostly used in plastic objects, such as bottles and glasses, this substance. “It has been in the spotlight for 25-30 years,” observes Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology. Bisphenol A, he continues, «is part of our daily life. We know that it acts as an endocrine disruptor, especially of the insulin receptor, it is one of the chemical compounds that we specialists define as obesogenic interferents, is one of the causes of obesity in childhood and among young people and with consequences on diabetes. We are talking about a compound that interacts in a serious way». Colao also notes that bisphenol A «has also been reduced in plastics for food use and anyone can realize that the plastic bottles we use today are much softer than in the past. But this, from a medical point of view, may not be enough: we really shouldn’t have these chemicals that enter our body”.

Based on the conclusions of the new study, EFSA was able to establish the new tolerable daily dose of 0.2 nanograms (2 billionths of a gram), replacing the previous temporary level of 4 micrograms (4 millionths of a gram), per kilogram of weight body weight per day: about 20,000 times lower. According to the expert, this reduction «is also connected to data relating to the immune system, which link bisphenol to allergies. The relationship was not so solid before, now it is consolidating ». The expert also notes that “bisphenol A is a fairly volatile compound: it has already been demonstrated in literature that, if water is poured from the plastic bottle into the glass, after twenty minutes-half an hour of bisphenol a there will be none left. Prudence therefore lies in not drinking from the plastic bottle and not using plastic cups, but decanting into glass ones. Alternatively, bottles without bisphenol can be used, they are produced». According to Colao, “particular attention is needed to pregnant women and very young children. For example, it should be avoided to make children drink in a plastic cup and in general the use of plastic containers with acidic substances, because the acid, corroding the plastic a little, increases the bisphenol content inside of the substance that we have preserved.

The opinion of the expert

«The EFSA update on bisphenol A is welcome, one of the causes of the increase in obesity in childhood and among young people and its consequences on diabetes, I’m happy you made this observation because it was about time.﻿Bisphenol A had been in the spotlight for 25-30 years». This was explained by Professor Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology, commenting on a new EFSA study which confirms that bisphenol A in food through plastic containers is a health risk.

Bisphenol, EFSA’s assessment: “Yes, it is risky for health with potentially harmful effects” — The Messenger (@ilmessaggeroit) April 19, 2023

«It is a component used in many chemical preparations – adds Colao – in particular everything concerning objects made with plastic, including bottles, plastic cups, containers. A note, over 10 years ago, had already banned it in baby bottles and teats: it is one of the chemical compounds that we specialists define as obesogenic interferents, it is one of the causes of the increase in obesity in childhood and among young people and the consequences for diabetes. We are talking about a compound that interacts in a serious way». Establishing the new tolerable daily intake of 0.2 nanograms (2 billionths of a gram), replacing the previous temporary level of 4 micrograms per kilogram of body weight per day, about 20 thousand times lower, is for the expert «also connected to data relating to the immune system, which link bisphenol to allergies. The relationship was not so solid before, now it is consolidating ». Some suggestions also come from Colao: for example, do not drink directly from the plastic bottle and do not use plastic cups, but pour the water into glass ones and wait 20 minutes before drinking, because bisphenol a is quite volatile and there will be no trace of it after a certain period of time.