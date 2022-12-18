All we do is talk about Australian flu: this new disorder has now taken hold in our country. But what is it about?

The Australian strain ofinfluenza is starting to cause concern among the Italian population, with more and more people already suffering from it. Only in the last week, according to InfluNet data, compatriots with symptoms are 16 out of every 1000. A figure that may seem irrelevant, or at least not so alarming, if we do not take into account that the previous flu wave had detected 13 cases out of 1000.

According to Fabrizio Pregliascovirologist of the State of Milan, will be well 10 million Italians who will be affected, many more than the first estimates of about 6/7 million. Also, the peak could come earlier than usual, and could hit as early as next week, right around Natale.

Usually the flu syndromes arrive around January/February, but this year, because of the Australiana, we risk spending December 25th in bed. Certainly not an exciting hypothesis, which is why we must protect ourselves and try to implement all the necessary measures to ensure that we are not affected. But what are the symptoms of this influence, and how to defeat them?

Australian flu: here are the symptoms and remedies to follow

This flu strain it does not differ much from the others, and comes in the form of symptoms such as chills, tiredness, fever, pain in bones and joints, and still sore throat with dry cough, conjunctivitis, headache and cold. In short, the complete package. The difference is made by its contagiousness, which is quite high.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN –> Passionate about cheese? Better not to abuse it, you could have nightmares: the doctors are talking

The incubation it’s very fast, about 1/2 day, and you usually stay sick for about 3 or 4 days, although there have been cases where it lasted up to 1/2 weeks. In order to recover, no medical treatment is necessary, just staying warm and at rest. However, if you feel the need, you can take medicines such as ibuprofen or paracetamol.

MOST READ ARTICLE OF THE DAY –> Do you love apple pie but are you on a diet? With this light recipe you can eat it anyway!

Instead, the use of antibiotics should be avoided: since they do not serve to eradicate the virus and if they are abused they could also lead to the development of resistance to the substance in bacteria. Pregliasco also underlines the importance of prevention, through i vaccines made available by the state.