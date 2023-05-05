What is this fried wisteria story: is it really dangerous if you eat it?

An influencer who presents vegan botanical recipes on social media ended up at the center of controversy after showing herself eating fried wisteria without explaining how some parts can be toxic

Carlotta Perego she is very popular on social media, with more than 900,000 followers on Instagram and another 149,000 on TikTok. The young woman has identified a niche that has allowed her to become well known. Indeed, she speaks of “botanical cuisine”, presenting recipes strictly vegan.

But recently her name has been making the rounds on the web for another reason, an unpleasant incident that has seen her involved and which is generating a lot of confusion online. About a week ago, with her account renamed “Cucina Botanica”, Carlotta published a reel that has now reached more than 3.2 million views.

Inside the video he presented a “special” dish: the fried wisteria. During the video, she claimed how it was a “recipe of embarrassing simplicity, but which always amazes everyone”. After cooking it, he ate it heartily.

Some parts of wisteria are toxic!

At that point the web went wild. There are those who made fun of the matter, asserting how “everything is good fried”. Others, on the other hand, have harshly criticized it. The reason? Some parts of the wisteria are toxic and for this reason they shouldn’t be eaten at all, but she didn’t specify all this.

One user wrote:

You are putting the health of many people is at risk! When you make videos like this, on plants with a percentage of toxicity in some areas, you have to be very accurate about what you say! The Gambo it is toxic but also and above all i seeds inside the flower!

Another person echoed them:

Guys, wisteria is toxic, in large quantities it’s true, but still better to avoid… Try the same recipe with acacia flowers, completely harmless and delicious!

And in fact at the end of Carlotta’s post it can be seen how a “Note” appeared, added at a later time, in which the above is confirmed and specified:

Only the flowers of wisteria can be eaten. Beware of the bigger branches and seeds, those are NOT edible.

Carlotta’s intoxication and her version of events

But to put further fuel on the fire there were some Instagram stories in which the influencer told a few days later about to have been bad. He has written:

Friends tonight I had terrible food poisoning. I ate some very normal things for dinner, I honestly don’t know what to tell you because I immediately started feeling terrible. It was the worst night of my life.

At that point the gossips immediately made 2 + 2 and came to the conclusion that Carlotta was intoxicated right after eating the fried wisteria. However, she herself wanted to deny this version, explaining how it really went – ​​according to her –:

Guys let’s clear one thing up as someone is texting me this. I ate wisteria 10 days ago (I filmed the video several days before posting it). How can you get poisoned from something eaten 10 days before? Can not be done. It was something I ate or drank last night for dinner, also because I started feeling sick just as I finished eating.

According to her, therefore, they would be two separate episodes and the intoxication would have nothing to do with the fried wisteria. How the facts unfolded, pay attention to don’t make the mistakes mentioned above if you don’t want to spend a bad evening! If in doubt, it’s better to be more “traditional” and fry the classic courgette flowers rather than end up in the hospital.

However, users are right about one thing: wisteria can be dangerous, especially if you have animals or children at home:

