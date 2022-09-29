Loading player

In recent months in Italy, an increase in cases of food listeriosis has been detected, a disease caused by the consumption of food contaminated by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. There has been a lot of talk about it in the newspapers, especially following the news of the withdrawal from the market of some batches of sausages produced in Veneto, with sometimes alarmist articles on deaths caused by the disease. In fact, initially information was circulated on six deaths, then the news was reduced by talking about three deceased people and 66 cases found throughout Italy, with checks still underway by the Ministry of Health.

According to some sources inside the ministry consulted by ANSA, the three deaths occurred respectively in December 2021 and in March and June of this year, therefore in a rather long period of time and with causes difficult to be traced back to a single source, such as frankfurters much cited in recent days. The three deaths from listeriosis were found in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna and involved people who were frail or with immune system problems.

Italy had updated the European Commission on cases of listeriosis in early August, publishing a notification on the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) indicating an outbreak of the disease with at least 29 cases found and two deaths. Meanwhile, the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) had launched its own investigations to reconstruct the causes of the infection. A few weeks later, the Ministry of Health reported on the RASFF that it had discovered at least 32 other cases and that one of the probable causes was linked to the consumption of some brands of sausage.

The analyzes had led to suspect a possible link with the packaging of these foods produced by Agricola Tre Valli, a cooperative in Verona that produces frankfurters on behalf of some important brands, such as Aia. On 23 September the cooperative announced the precautionary withdrawal of some products, with notices that were then posted in supermarkets with an invitation to customers not to consume them.

The packages concerned were identified by the initials IT 04 M CE, but the communications did not explicitly mention the brands selling those types of frankfurters, making it difficult for consumers to identify them. On the packages of Aia and the other companies that sell them, the name Agricola Tre Valli does not appear, but at most a geographical reference to the production plant.

The retreat involved at least three types of Wudy Aia frankfurters in the “Classico”, “Cheese” and “Classico snack” versions, whose expiry date is between September 20 and December 5 of this year, depending on the period. of production. The reporting at European level involved several other brands such as Salumeo (Lidl), Töbias (Eurospin), Pavo and Wür. Some of these products had already been withdrawn by distributors in the summer, with notices to customers.

Given the rather long period in which cases were found and deaths from listeriosis were verified, it is difficult to establish with certainty whether the outbreak was caused solely by frankfurters. In their production phase, these foods are pasteurized precisely to reduce the risk of the presence of bacteria, but contamination can occur in other phases of the production process, such as packaging. For this reason, frankfurters must be consumed after being cooked in a pan for 4-5 minutes, or boiled in boiling water for the same period of time. The practice is indicated on the packaging, but is not always followed, with a consequent health risk.

The increase in cases of listeriosis is being followed closely and is one of the most significant in recent years. Attention is higher than usual and this can convey a feeling of serious emergency, even if in reality the verification and control activities are implemented to prevent and prevent cases from increasing.

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes it is present in the soil, water and vegetation and can contaminate many foods, such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, slightly seasoned sausages and undercooked meats. In most cases, infections have no particular consequences and often go unnoticed, but in those at risk, the infection can lead to even serious symptoms. They range from flu-like forms of the disease and gastrointestinal problems to high fever and meningitis. The bacterium easily resists the temperatures at which we store fresh food, around 4 ° C, while it is very sensitive to cooking temperatures.

In addition to cooking food that could be contaminated well, the Ministry of Health recommends washing hands and surfaces used for cooking (including cutting boards) often, keeping food in the refrigerator in separate containers and always paying attention to expiry dates and consumption indications on the labels.