A bite from a star tick killed them both, four hours apart. Brazilian racing driver Douglas Costa42, and his girlfriend Mariana Giordano, 36 years old, dentist, died after five days of agony between fever, pain and skin rashes. On 27 May they had gone on a trip to the Brazilian hinterland: two rural areas of Campinas and Monte Verde, in Minas Gerais, 93 km from Sao Paulo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook