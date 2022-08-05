Vitamin E brings great benefits to the body. The functions of this element are many but, for some, they are little investigated. Let’s go and see together the foods that contain it. Some effects due to poor absorption can also be noted.

L’Power supply it is certainly a very important step for our body. This must be related to the absorption of many vitamins. Among those that allow important support is the Vitamin E. This has antioxidant properties and is found in many products. By the way, you can also see the effects of non-absorption of the vitamin.

This vitamin is part of those defined as fat-soluble. The set of these vitamins is composed of A, D and K. These are substances that are soluble only in fats. Compared to water-soluble ones, they dissolve in water, the body can also store them as a kind of reserve.

As anticipated, vitamin E is an effective antioxidant. Its activity helps the organism a lot in the phase of protection against thepremature aging. Consider that this vitamin is also contained in anti-wrinkle cosmetic articles. The action, however, inside our body is certainly more important and of sure impact. Its activity is also useful for the blood circulation. It fluidizes the blood so as to avoid clots. Action that lowers the risk of stroke and heart attack. It also helps the skin, especially in the treatment of acne or eczema. But where can it be found?

Vitamin E, where to find it? All foods that contain it

A healthy diet activates the absorption of all vitamins and minerals. The daily requirement, therefore, it must be directed to such a scenario. When it comes to food, there are many products that guarantee vitamin E. Especially the dried fruit o dried they green leafy vegetables. But the food products that contain this vitamin do not end there.

Vitamin E is found in some was such as wheat germ, sunflower seeds, high oleic and partially hydrogenated. Between spices we can mention the chili powder, paprika, oregano and cayenne pepper. As for the fresh fruit we find vitamin E in almonds, sunflower seeds, peeled almonds. Also cereals may contain the vitamin, let’s talk about those composed of toasted wheat germ. Also remember that the recommended doses of vitamin E are 15 milligrams for adults. While for children it varies according to age.

We talked about the importance of this vitamin but there are cases in which the diet does not provide the right amount. Vitamin E deficiency leads to tiredness, weakness it’s at difficulty concentrating. The symptoms, however, are very general and must be evaluated by a specialist.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only. They do not purport to replace a medical or specialist opinion. Furthermore, this must not take the place of a diagnosis or a treatment plan.