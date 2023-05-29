what is xylazine and what are the consequences

A 43-year-old British man has died after taking the notorious “zombie drug”, which is wreaking havoc in North America. He is the first European victim. The effects of xylazine.

It was officially registered on first death in Europa due to the so-calleddear zombie“, the salvationand veterinary drug which is increasingly used by drug traffickers to prepare the doses Of heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl. These illicit substancesmore and more widespread, are responsible for a real massacre for overdose in the United States and Canada, with over 100,000 dead only in the USA in 2021. The first confirmed European victim is a 43 year old English man of Solihull, which had a long history of drug addiction behind. Her body was found in the private home in May 2022. At the scene there were several instruments for taking narcotic substances. The presence of eight drugs in blood and urine and three more in the urine, which the man had administered intravenously. Among them, xylazine also emerged, which, as indicated, had never been identified in cases of overdose deaths in the United Kingdom and more generally in the Old Continent.

To describe the peculiar case report a team of British doctors and researchers from the Center for Pharmaceutical Medicine Research – Institute of Pharmaceutical Science at King’s College London and the Department of Toxicology at Birmingham Heartlands Hospital. To find the xylazine in the biological samples of the man the toxicologist Alexander Lawson, who has noticed an anomaly in the results of the post-mortem analysis. The drug is not included in toxicological screenings in the United Kingdom and in many other European countries, but the intuition to go and look for the substance emerged precisely in the light of the massacre that is taking place in North America. Indeed, as indicated, xylazine is increasingly being used to “cut” heroin and fentanyl. In some areas of the USA until 90 percent of heroin doses contain xylazine, as specified in an article in The Conversation by Professor Caroline Copeland, co-author of the study and Professor of Pharmaceutical Medicine at King’s College London. But what exactly is xylazine? And why is it called a “zombie drug”?

As indicated by the study authors, xylazine is a veterinary drug, specifically a calming with sedative, analgesic and muscle relaxant properties. It is an alpha2-adrenergic receptor agonist that is used primarily in large animals such as cattle and horses, but also has use as an emetic in cats and other mammals. It is not a substance approved for human use. It is added to fentanyl because this very powerful opioid has a short duration: xylazine “extends the resulting feeling of euphoria to mimic the effects of heroin,” Professor Copeland points out. In the light of his psychoactive effects, is used by drug traffickers to cut heroin, significantly reducing production costs. When it is combined with these substances it is marketed under the name of “trans” o “tranq dope”.

Atypical case of mad cow disease in the USA: what it is and what the risks are

This combination has a very dangerous impact on the health of drug addicts, who already put their lives in jeopardy with pure substances. In fact, once injected, xylazine “can cause the formation of open wounds such as skin ulcers and abscesses” and long-term use can determine the spread of these wounds to the limbs and the tissue death (necrosis). From these consequences derives the name “zombie drug”, given that serious patients they develop horrific injuries, comparable to those of the classic iconography of the “undead”. Also, as evidenced by experts, the drug can reverse opioid overdose – the naloxone – “is not effective against the sedative effects of xylazine”. In practice, the lifesaver par excellence does not work, and the fact that this veterinary drug is present in large doses of heroin worries health professionals enormously. Other complications associated with xylazine include cardiovascular, kidney, lung, liver, and other problems.

The doctors who conducted the tests on the samples of the English victim concluded that the man died from a lethal mix composed of several narcotic substances: heroin, xylazine, cocaine and fentanyl. The details of the case report “The first drug-related death associated with xylazine use in the UK and Europe” have been published in the scientific Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.