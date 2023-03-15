Alert on toilet paper. Almost surprisingly, a study warns about the product. Indeed there are inside chemical pollutants, called Pfas, acronym for polyfluoroalkyl substances. According to what was explained by the University of Florida, these substances remain for a long time in wastewater, thus eventually spreading to the environment, including agricultural land. 21 European and American brands are under consideration. In all here is the presence of Pfas.

However, the scientists of Environmental Science & Technology Letters point out that these substances are also used for other widely consumed products. The goal is to make them more resistant to water, heat and other reactions. “It may be that there is no way to avoid using Pfas in toilet paper. I personally am not going to rush to change the brand of my toilet paper, nor do I say that people should stop using it or should cut down on the amount they use. Our research is limited to identifying another source of these chemicals and highlighting how ubiquitous they are,” the research comments Jake Thompson.

Yet the controversy is not lacking. An association representing the toilet paper industry responded in kind, according to which Pfas-based substances are not added to the manufacture. However, the researchers don’t want to know: “The evidence we have collected seems to suggest otherwise…Companies may not be aware of the presence of these chemicals, it is possible that they come from manufacturing of used machinery to produce toilet paper”.