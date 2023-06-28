what it is and how alerts on Italians’ phones work

The first tests of IT-alert, a public warning system that will come into operation in Italy to warn citizens in the event of serious natural disasters. Managed by the Department of Civil Protection, IT-alert is designed to promptly notify anyone in athreatened area from an upcoming or already ongoing event. The mechanism informs users of the dangers to which they are exposed and of the precautions that must be taken to protect themselves and those around them. There experimentation it begins in Tuscany on 28 June and then continues in Sardinia on 30 June, in Sicily on 5 July, in Calabria on 7 July and in Emilia Romagna on 10 July (the other regions and autonomous provinces will follow).

What is IT-alert and how does it work

When fully operational, IT-alert allows you to receive smartphones and feature phone (traditional phones without touch displays) messages of public safety. The information will only be conveyed to the terminals that are physically located in ageographical area affected by severe emergencies or disasters.

No app or GPS positioning mechanisms are needed: IT-alert in fact takes advantage of the historical system of one-way communication based on technology Cell Broadcast.

Cell Broadcast is a mass communication system that uses mobile phone networks to broadcast important and urgent messages to a large audience. The mobile phone cells they are used as tools for transferring information to all the terminals connected to them. In fact, we have already talked about the concept of broadcast: it is a term used to refer to messages sent indiscriminately to all connected devices, without any distinction.

Unlike SMS or voice calls, Cell Broadcast are sent to all mobile devices in thecoverage area of a cell phone (mobile phone mast), without the need to know specific phone numbers. Cell phones are preconfigured to automatically receive text messages Cell Broadcast and display them as alert notifications or special communications. On old telephones with physical keys, by introducing a special code it was possible to read the name of the cell, which usually also displayed the name of the location in which it was located. Today it is possible to trace much more information using an app like Network Cell Info.

Experimentation in Italy

In the introduction, we indicated the list of regions in which the testing of the IT-alert service will begin first. In these geographical areas, phone and smartphone owners will receive a notification on their phone around noon, in the days also reported on the official website.

The notification message only reaches its destination if the signal is correctly received by the mobile device and may not be evident if the phone has been placed in silent mode.

Cell Broadcast messages may be delayed if the phone was in airplane mode when sent, turned off, or if the device was temporarily out of the affected area only to enter shortly thereafter.

