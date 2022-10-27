Scombroid syndrome, the fish to watch out for

The scombroid syndrome it is a food poisoning that can be linked to the consumption of different types of fish, such as tuna, sardines, anchovies, herring and mackerel. It is caused by the consumption of fish it contains elevated histamine levels.

To follow the Daily Health Pill "Mackerel Syndrome"

Scombroid syndrome, what causes it

Histamine is not found inside fish when it is caught, but it can form inside fish through a reaction called decarboxylation of the amino acid histidine. This reaction is made possible by an enzyme found in some bacterial species that are present in the intestines or skin of the fish.

These phases can take place at any time in the food chain, therefore it is essential to keep the fish constant at a very low temperature, also because histamine is thermostable and therefore neither capture nor sterilization decontaminate a fish. Even if after cooking, however, the histamine level cannot increase.

Scombroid syndrome, as it is recognized

The reactions are different from person to person and the variables are many. Symptoms can be related to food intake, but can also occur after hours of ingesting the product.

Scombroid syndrome can manifest itself with skin spots, located mainly on the face and neck with pictures reminiscent of urticaria with red conjunctiva, with itching. In other cases, there is stomach ache, nausea, diarrhea, headache with tingling and visual disturbances. The symptoms can therefore be many and it is essential to always refer to the doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

From the point of view of prevention, the killing of fish after fishing is the fundamental key to avoiding the formation of these toxins.

