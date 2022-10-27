Home Health what it is and how to deal with it
Health

what it is and how to deal with it

by admin
what it is and how to deal with it

Scombroid syndrome, the fish to watch out for

The scombroid syndrome it is a food poisoning that can be linked to the consumption of different types of fish, such as tuna, sardines, anchovies, herring and mackerel. It is caused by the consumption of fish it contains elevated histamine levels.

To follow the Daily Health Pill “Mackerel Syndrome”, click and listen here

Scombroid syndrome, what causes it

Histamine is not found inside fish when it is caught, but it can form inside fish through a reaction called decarboxylation of the amino acid histidine. This reaction is made possible by an enzyme found in some bacterial species that are present in the intestines or skin of the fish.

These phases can take place at any time in the food chain, therefore it is essential to keep the fish constant at a very low temperature, also because histamine is thermostable and therefore neither capture nor sterilization decontaminate a fish. Even if after cooking, however, the histamine level cannot increase.

Scombroid syndrome, as it is recognized

The reactions are different from person to person and the variables are many. Symptoms can be related to food intake, but can also occur after hours of ingesting the product.

Scombroid syndrome can manifest itself with skin spots, located mainly on the face and neck with pictures reminiscent of urticaria with red conjunctiva, with itching. In other cases, there is stomach ache, nausea, diarrhea, headache with tingling and visual disturbances. The symptoms can therefore be many and it is essential to always refer to the doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

See also  dies, donates organs and saves the lives of 4 people

From the point of view of prevention, the killing of fish after fishing is the fundamental key to avoiding the formation of these toxins.

“Daily Health Pills” is the podcast series by DiLei TakeCare, curated by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, care and good habits.

You may also like

the symptoms and causes for cholangiocarcinoma- breaking latest...

“We are not prepared for the risk of...

A Cancer Center of excellence in Candiolo

A cochlear implant to hear again. And rehabilitation...

Negative calorie versus empty calorie: how to recognize...

Because we choose men who make us cry

Gym and palatenda ko three months after the...

Weight training: health benefits, how many hours to...

“Melanoma day” in Castel San Giovanni. “The best...

Tv programs: on Rete8 on Thursday of “Pronto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy