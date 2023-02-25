February 24, 202315:49

the advice of Dr. Graziano Barera, head of neonatology and pediatrics at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital and specialist in pediatric gastroenterology









Tgcom24 In Italy, 1% of the population suffers from celiac disease, i.e. a permanent intolerance to gluten, defined by rigorous diagnostic criteria, which differentiate it from other forms of bad tolerance, such as allergies to gluten and wheat and such intolerance gluten-free, non-celiac and non-allergic. It typically occurs in childhood, but can also appear later, and affects more women. Dr. Graziano Barera, head of neonatology and pediatrics at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital and specialist in pediatric gastroenterology, explains: “Celiac disease has an autoimmune trigger mechanism, which involves damage to the intestine which can be stopped by stopping the intake of gluten”.

Celiac disease is a chronic condition, which leads to malnutrition and therefore interferes with the weight and growth of children, selective malabsorption of some minerals and vitamins which can determine disease conditions, therefore it must be diagnosed rigorously: “When we communicate a diagnosis of celiac disease to families, we give a message of non-reversibility also in terms of eating behavior precisely because the only cure is gluten withdrawal. Once suspended, there is full recovery of intestinal and metabolic functions” explains the chief physician.

Since the autoimmune mechanism that triggers this condition can promote autoimmunity in other parts of the body, even as adults, people with celiac disease will have to pay attention to their health, monitoring the other organs that may be more subject to forms of autoimmunity.

How it manifests itself – There are essentially two ways in which celiac disease manifests itself in children: Celiac disease with gastrointestinal manifestations involving poor growth, distended abdomen, diarrhea, vomiting, symptoms differently combined with each other with children who present descending growth patterns in terms of nutritional aspect and weight . Atypical celiac disease with manifestations absent or attributable to other organs other than the intestine with children presenting: poor growth, unjustified iron or folic acid anemia and unresponsive to iron therapy. Dr. Barera adds: “A further possibility is the autoimmune manifestations of other districts which, knowing that they may be associated with celiac disease, must be examined: for example, in children with type 1 diabetes it is good practice to proceed with the dosage of antibodies; so do people with thyroiditis or alopecia areata and children with other specific conditions, such as Down’s or Turner’s syndrome.

The diagnosis – The diagnosis of celiac disease must be performed rigorously following international protocols through specific blood tests and possibly by gastroscopy with biopsies when necessary. The dosage of anti-transglutaminase antibodies, which are specific autoantibodies for celiac disease, when highlighted with a high value, represents the most suitable blood test to be performed for suspected diagnosis of celiac disease. This screening must always be associated with the determination of total IGA immunoglobulins for a control and reliability mechanism “In the pediatric population, if these antibodies are negative, we do not proceed with further tests, because celiac disease is highly unlikely in children if these values ​​are negative” explains the Doctor Barera. Conversely, once the positivity for antibodies has been found, the diagnosis must be refined in accordance with the value of the antibody titre: If the value of antitransglutaminase antibodies is > 10 times the upper reference limit, confirmation by means of a second test is sufficient for the determination of anti-endomysial antibodies and for HLA typing aimed at the search for predisposing haplotypes (HLA DQ 2/ DQ8):

In the presence of insufficiently high antitransglutaminase values ​​(˂ ten times the reference index) it is necessary to perform a gastroscopy to perform multiple biopsies at the duodenal level and allow, in the pathological anatomical analysis, to search for the characteristic alterations that allow to make the diagnosis. “These two diagnostic methods guarantee extreme rigor, substantially equal to 100% and must necessarily be followed before starting a gluten-free diet” concludes the expert who points out “although they may seem complicated and annoying to a parent, these tests are usually well tolerated and accepted by children”.

The gluten-free diet – The gluten-free diet should only be started following diagnostic confirmation, because eliminating gluten from the child’s diet leads to a fall up to the negativity of the tests and the resolution of the symptoms, compromising a subsequent diagnosis of certainty. The expert explains: “If a child starts a gluten-free diet without having completed the diagnostic process, he will be forced, at a certain point in his life, to reconsider the path of diagnosis which will have to include the reintroduction of gluten. The possible uncertain diagnosis involving long periods of gluten-free diet, followed by liberalization of the diet for diagnostic purposes, then again the resumption of a strict gluten-free diet once the diagnosis is confirmed, represent for the psychological and behavioral development in this developmental age is a possible critical element. And this often leads the young person to a lesser acceptance of any subsequent dietary indications, even if deemed necessary”. In addition to the pediatrician, it is useful for the family to be supported by a dietitian who can help in creating an adequate food plan. In fact, it is necessary to rigorously avoid gluten arriving on the celiac’s plate, in order not to frustrate the efforts. Normally, in subjects following a strict gluten-free diet, we expect the anti-transglutaminase antibodies to become negative.

