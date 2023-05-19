what it is and what it is for

More and more people today rely on oriental techniques to have physical and psychic benefits: if to many this trend may be a fashion, in reality in the past the ancient peoples relied on nature or massages for cure pathologies more or less mild or achieve a state of mind of well-being. Reiki massage fits into this perspective, an ancient technique that is back in fashion despite having its roots in very distant times, when it was even mentioned in Sanskrit texts.

What is Reiki massage and how to practice it

Despite its ancient origins, Reiki massage was officially born in the 19th century thanks to the Japanese Mikao Usui, becoming a real one form of alternative medicine which combines pranotherapy and bioenergetic massage. The operator, an expert in Reiki massage, uses only his hands to unblock and balance the Chakras, those energy points on which, according to Eastern philosophy, the psychic and physical well-being depends. The movements are not too energetic with lots of rubbing or friction, but rather sweet, capable of transmitting the flow of energy: those who have experimented with this technique claim to have perceived, in the point where the hands were positioned, a sort of tingling and heat, sign of the flow of energy.

Reiki massage has no particular contraindicationseven if in women who are pregnant or who have fractures, it is always good to seek the prior opinion of the doctor.

The many benefits

Read also: Benefits and costs of Ayurvedic massage

The purpose of Reiki massage is to bring balance to the body, both physically and mentally, driving away negativity, stress, anxiety states and even depression. Thanks to Reiki massage it is possible to have a greater perception not only of oneself, but also of one’s emotions, abilities and intelligence.

The effects of massage on health are not few, helping for example to stimulate the immune, endocrine and lymphatic systems. It then helps to positively reactivate blood circulation, regenerate tissues and eliminate toxins, thus purifying the whole body.

Practicing Reiki massage consistently also helps keep blood pressure under control and to regulate sleep-wake rhythms, giving that mental tranquility which helps to better face problems without letting oneself be overwhelmed by negativity.

Even if only in minor cases, Rieki massage helps relieve bruisesexcoriations and inflammatory states.