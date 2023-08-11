what it is and why it is revolutionary

Thanks to a particle accelerator located near Chicago, Fermilab scientists have discovered an anomalous behavior in a subatomic particle called a muon. According to the researchers it could be influenced by an unknown force, the “Fifth Force” of the Universe which would revolutionize Physics.

The Fermilab particle accelerator. Credit: Fermilab

An international research team would be one step away from identifying the “Fifth Force” from the naturesomething currently unknown capable of going beyond the principles of Standard model and rewrite the laws of Physics. It would be a real one Revolution, the most important discovery of the last century in its field or in any case one of the most significant ever in the scientific field. The reason is simple: the Standard Model, in fact, perfectly foresees the behavior from the subatomic particles that make up everything that surrounds us in theUniverse, from the device you are using to read this article to the stars dotting the firmament. Everything we know is shaped on the pillars of this model. According to it, the particles interact through four forces (o interactions) fundamental: l’electromagnetic interaction; l’gravitational interaction; l’weak nuclear interaction; and thestrong nuclear interaction.

For over half a century, scientists have been challenging the foundations of the Standard Model, looking for a possible “flaw”, of particles and interactions that do not behave as expected by the aforementioned model. Well, to date they have not been able to find anything that is contrary to the laws of Physics. But something changed in 2021, when an international research team led by Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory scientists (Fermilab), a research laboratory located on the outskirts of Chicago, has detected a anomalous behavior in muons. Simply put, it’s about elementary particles con negative electric charge and more than 200 times the mass of electrons. For example, they form when cosmic rays interact with the Earth’s atmosphere. Fermilab researchers “launch” them inside a particle accelerator – with a diameter of fifteen meters – at speeds close to light and study their interactions during a thousand revolutions. In the 2021 experiment they observed that these muons oscillate in an anomalous way, showing a property that may not be explained by the four fundamental forces of the Universe. According to scholars the magnetic moment of the muon would be guided and influenced by a dark force, the fifth force of nature.

The results of the 2021 experiment were recently replicated and the accuracy of the previous result was improved by a factor of 2, as explained in a press release from Fermilab, headed by the US Department of Energy. Removing the uncertainties from these results is in fact the main way to demonstrate that a fifth force of the Universe is actually at play, which goes beyond those we already know. To better understand what has been done, we must bear in mind that muons, like electrons, “have a tiny internal magnet which, in the presence of a magnetic field, precedes or oscillates like the axis of a top”, explain the experts . “The rate of precession in a given magnetic field depends on the muon’s magnetic moment, typically represented by the letter g; at the simplest level, the theory predicts that g equals 2. The difference in g-2 can be attributed to the muon’s interactions with particles in a quantum foam surrounding it,” the scientists continue. “These particles flash in and out of existence and, like subatomic ‘dance partners’, grab the muon’s ‘hand’ and change the way the muon interacts with the magnetic field. The standard model incorporates all known ‘dance partner’ particles and predicts how the quantum foam g changes. But there may be more. Physicists are excited about the possible existence of as-yet-undiscovered particles contributing to the g-2 value and would open the window to explore new physics,” Fermilab experts commented.

Thanks to the latest tests of the experiment Muon g-2 scientists have determined that the g-2 value equals 0.00233184110 +/- 0.00000000043 (stat.) +/- 0.00000000019 (syst.). These numbers say practically nothing to the vast majority of us, but for physicists they have a fundamental meaning because, as indicated, they bring us closer to the discovery of a potential new fundamental interaction of Physics and new subatomic particles, compared to the 2021 result. According to the experts will decide on the question the next series of results, which will be obtained with the continuation of the experimentation.

“We think there might be another force, something we’re not aware of now. It is something different, which we call the ‘fifth force’”, Professor Graziano Venanzoni of the University of Liverpool, one of the main authors of the study, explained to the BBC. “It’s something different, something we don’t know yet, but it should be important, because it says something new about the Universe,” the expert commented. This discovery, if confirmed, could explain why the galaxies continue to accelerate after the Big Bang or because they spin faster than they should based on the matter they contain. Maybe we could unlock the secret of the dark energy that permeates the cosmos. The details of the research “Measurement of the Positive Muon Anomalous Magnetic Moment to 0.20 ppm” have been published in the prestigious scientific journal Physical Review Letters.