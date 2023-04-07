The WHO has announced that 3.9 billion people are at risk of dengue fever, a viral disease transmitted by the bites of infected mosquitoes. Climate change is favoring the spread of vector insects. Here’s what we know about the symptoms, transmission, and treatment of the disease.

A yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti)

In a recent update report on the spread of infectious diseases transmitted by mosquitoes the World Health Organization (OMS) highlighted the drastic increase of outbreaks Of dengue fever in the world. In fact, we have gone from the approximately 500,000 official cases diagnosed in 2000 to 5.2 million in 2019although according to some models the total cases in one year would be 390 million, of which a hundred million with clinical manifestations (symptoms). In most cases this infection occurs without symptoms, however in some patients it can be severe enough to lead to death. The disease, mainly transmitted by bites yellow fever mosquitoes (Temples of the Egyptians) infected by virus Dengueas indicated by the WHO, is currently endemic in 100 countries, especially in the tropical and sub-tropical area, but is expanding its distribution area also due to the globalization and gods climate changes. The higher temperatures, in fact, favor the adaptation of the animals vector insects at higher latitudes. It is no coincidence that it is also spreading in Europe and in 2010 significant outbreaks were recorded even in France and Croatia. According to the WHO, about half of the world‘s population (3.9 billion people) is at risk of contracting the viral disease. There isn’t one treatment and there is a Vaccine (Dengvaxia) which is intended only for those who have already been infected and live in the countries most at risk. The second infection is in fact often much more serious than the first. The only way to protect yourself is avoid being stung from mosquitoes. Here’s what we know about this disease.

The larva of Aedes aegypti

What is Dengue fever and how is it transmitted?

Dengue fever is a viral disease caused by an RNA virus (Dengue virus, a flavivirus) of which several serotypes are known. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) reports Den-1, Den-2, Den-3 and Den-4 on its website. The disease is transmitted by the bites of such infected mosquitoes Aedes, among which the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) is the main culprit. The distribution area of ​​this diptera, responsible for other severe infectious diseases such as Zika, the chikungunya and the yellow feveris expanding due to the transport of goods and people and the global warming. Fortunately it cannot survive the rigors of winters in temperate areas. Nonetheless cases of Dengue have also been transmitted from Tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), a species which quickly adapted to temperate climates and is now extremely widespread also in Italia. The transmission does not take place from person to person (for example with close contact, as in the case of COVID-19 or ofinfluenza). The virus circulates in the patient’s blood from 2 to 7 days and in this phase, the ISS specifies, a mosquito can bite him, take on the virus and transmit it to another person through the bite. That’s why anyone who gets infected is protected by a mosquito net.

A patient with Dengue fever

What are the symptoms of dengue fever

Most people infected with the Dengue virus develop it mild symptoms or is asymptomatic, as indicated by WHO. In some cases, the infection can be serious and potentially fatal. In case symptoms should develop, the incubation period – that is, the time window between the infection and the clinical manifestation – ranges from 4 to 10 days. Symptoms typically last from 2 to 7 days and within two weeks it heals, even if those who get out of it can try fatigue for weeks. Among the symptoms, WHO reports: high fever at 40°C; strong heachache (headache); myalgia (muscle aches); articolar pains; gastrointestinal disorders (nausea e vomit); skin rashes; pain behind the eyes during eye movements; and swollen glands. Possible complications, which mainly affect people who have already been infected for the first time, include persistent vomiting; rapid breathing; have a lot seven; significant abdominal pain; restlessness; bleeding from the nose and gums; presence of blood in stools and vomit; cold pale skin. The authoritative MSD Manuals indicate that “respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat and rhinorrhea may occur”, in addition, Dengue can lead to a “potentially fatal haemorrhagic fever with a bleeding diathesis and shock.” Among the rare neurological symptoms are included encephalopathy, convulsions e Guillain Barré syndrome. Often the most severe complications appear after the fever has disappeared.

How to treat and prevent Dengue

The MSD Manuals emphasize that immunity to the causative strain is persistent, while immunity to other strains “lasts only 2-12 months.” For this reason, one can get dengue two or more times. Diagnosis takes place through serological and PCR tests, which are performed on patients with suspicious symptoms – such as pain behind the eyes – who have frequented territories where the pathology is endemic. People who need it are treated with the supportive care against the symptoms, given that there is no cure against dengue. For pain it is possible to use the paracetamol, but nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs should be avoided (FANS) such as acetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin) and theibuprofen as they can promote bleeding. WHO recommends that patients rest, drink plenty of fluids and contact their doctor as soon as any of the severe symptoms appear. Since there is no cure and the aforementioned vaccine is intended only for people already infected in countries at risk, the prevention is critical. To avoid mosquito bites WHO recommends clothes that cover the body as much as possible; the use of mosquito nets (if you sleep during the day) treated with insect repellent; vaporizers; use of repellents and similar.