what it is, how it manifests itself, how the infection occurs, cure- breaking latest news

The “fever of the lips” often occurs in the summer because too much sun is among the factors that awaken the virus (silent within us). Almost everyone comes into contact with herpes simplex 1 as a child

First days of vacation and sun and here comes cold sores. It is caused by a virus that remains silent in the body and awakens when some triggering factor gives it the “the” .

How do you come into contact with the virus?

«The first contact with the person responsible for this infection, which in most cases is the Herpes simplex virus 1 (Hsv1), occurs at an early age. To infect the little ones are the adults who “kick” them, unaware of being on the verge of having cold sores or recovering from a recent relapse. After the primary infection, usually asymptomatic in children, the virus “retreats” to the nerve ganglia closest to the site of infection, where it remains dormant. Sometimes, however, it can reawaken and give rise to recurrences which manifest themselves with the so-called “fever of the lips”, i.e. cold sores» explains Stefano Veraldi, head of the Dermatological Clinic course at the University of Milan Bicocca.

Is cold sores contagious?

So can the infection spread to other people? «The period of time in which the virus can be transmitted is short because once the vesicles appear, the virus immediately returns to the nerve ganglia – Professor Veraldi points out -. Contagion can only occur when the virus is actively replicating, through direct contact with the serum of the vesicles on the skin or mucous membranes. Furthermore, it is possible to infect only subjects who have not yet had contact with the virus, generally children, especially small ones, between 3 months and 3 years of age ».

What promotes relapses?

«A small deficit of the local immune defenses is enough for the virus to reactivate. It can happen in moments of stress, for example after a trip, a flu and, in this period especially after excessive exposure to the sun’s rays”.

How does it manifest itself?

«Almost everyone has had contact with the Herpes simplex virus 1, but only a few encounter cold sores, which manifests itself above all on the lips or around the mouth – explains Veraldi -. The first alarm bell is a sensation of tingling and discomfort in the lips. In 1-2 days a reddened area appears, on which small vesicles develop, which turn into pustules or break forming erosions. Generally, if you don’t touch them and don’t apply unsuitable creams, over the course of a few days both of these lesions tend to dry out with the formation of scabs. When these fall off, the skin returns to the way it was before, without marks or scars. As far as children are concerned, although the primary infection does not generally give striking symptoms, sometimes herpetic stomatitis can occur, with small ulcers especially on the gums, which can be accompanied by fever, gingival swelling, irritability, enlarged lymph nodes and loss of ‘appetite”.

How should “fever of the lips” be treated?

“Often it heals by itself after a week from the appearance of the vesicles – reports the expert -. To speed up healing, products that help dry out the lesions are sometimes used, such as astringent gels, or anti-viral creams, which are only useful if used at the first signs. Healing times can be lengthened if unsuitable creams or “do-it-yourself” remedies are used which make the situation worse. Preventive therapy with antivirals is sometimes offered to those who often have relapses. A rare complication is bacterial superinfection of vesicles requiring targeted antibiotic therapy.

