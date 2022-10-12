Home » News » Physical activity bonus 2022: what it is, how it works and the question

The Revenue Agency has communicated the date from which applications for the adapted physical activity bonus can be submitted. Let’s see what it is and when to apply.

L’Revenue Agency provided the information necessary to request the adapted physical activity bonus. This is a subsidy aimed at covering the expenses incurred during this year to carry out physical exercises with a professional aimed at improving the quality of life in case of chronic illnesses or physical disabilities.

Let’s see together what it is, how it works and how to apply.

Physical activity bonus: what it is

To introduce the adapted physical activity bonus it was the Budget Law 2022 Article 1, paragraph 737. The concession covers the expenses incurred in 2022 for the following activities:

Physical exercise programs, the type and intensity of which are defined through the professional and organizational integration between general practitioners (GPs), pediatricians of free choice (PLS) and specialist doctors and calibrated according to the functional conditions of the people to whom are intended, who have clinically controlled and stabilized chronic diseases or physical disabilities and who perform them in groups under the supervision of a professional with specific skills, in places and in non-health facilities, such as “health gyms”, to in order to improve the level of physical activity, well-being and quality of life and promote socialization.

Physical activity bonus: application and deadline

According to what was communicated by provision no. 382131 of 11 October 2022 of the Revenue Agency, applications can be submitted starting from 15 February 2023 until 15 March 2023.

In the application form, you must specify the fiscal Code and theamount of expenses incurred from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Within 5 days from the transmission of the model, the system sends a receipt certifying that the request has been accepted or rejected, specifying the reasons.

The resources made available amount to 1.5 million euros and the value of the tax credit will be established by March 25 on the basis of the requests sent to the Revenue Agency.