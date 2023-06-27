what it is, how much it makes you lose weight, when to do it

The editorial staff Saturday 24 June 2023, 10:51 am

Il intermittent fasting it’s a different way of distributing meals throughout the day. A practice that is depopulating among celebrities and ordinary people. Apparently the benefits are different: it protects against tumors, aging, degenerative diseases. Compared to traditional diets, intermittent fasting does not force you to weigh your food, follow strict tables, calculate your calorie intake, limit or eliminate certain food categories. This diet is contraindicated for those who suffer or have suffered in the past from eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia and for people of developmental age, ie children and teenagers. Even people suffering from chronic diseases, who take medicines, must evaluate together with their doctor the opportunity to modify the dosage of medicines during the diet, adapting it to the days or times of fasting. It is always recommended inform your trusted doctor the intention to practice intermittent fasting and schedule checks over the first three months of the diet, to evaluate its impact on health.

What is Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting it is based on food intake within a given time window, remaining on an empty stomach for the remaining hours. In doing so, the cells, deprived of their nourishment, look for stored fat to use as a source of energy, putting the body in a position to attack the excess fat and affect the metabolism. Usually, after eating, fats transformed into triglycerides are concentrated in adipose tissue, and, on an empty stomach, they are broken down into glycerol and fatty acids, important nutrients for the functioning of our body. The liver then converts the fatty acids into ketone bodies, so as to guarantee a greater supply of energy to our organs. They generally are 12 hours of fasting foreseen, and three phases to be followed consistently, during which what you eat counts, and not how many calories you assimilate.

How much does intermittent fasting help you lose weight and benefits

How much weight can you lose with intermittent fasting? Weight loss can range from 3 to 8 percent of body weight in a period ranging from three to 24 weeks, while the circumference can decrease by 4 to 7 percent. There have been studies showing that performance does not suffer in the fasted state, and some intermittent fasters report having more energy and mental clarity when following a 16:8 diet. There is less mental effort and stress devoted to meal planning and preparation. This method of fasting has been shown to be effective in limiting calorie intake to reduce fat while maintaining performance and muscle tissue. Several studies have highlighted the body health benefits of intermittent fasting. Not only slimming and contrasting free radicals but also resources capable of regulating blood sugar levels and inflammation. From a cardiovascular health perspective, intermittent fasting improves blood pressure levels, resting heart rate, triglyceride and cholesterol levels in the blood, and reduces oxidative stress linked to the development of atherosclerosis.

Intermittent fasting when to do it: the 16/8 method

It is the most followed intermittent diet scheme: it consists of fast for 16 hours, then eating in the remaining 8, and thus skipping breakfast or dinner. The portions must be full of healthy foods and never abundant. It is recommended to follow the 8/16 regimen for 2, 3 or maximum 5 days. The duration varies according to the kilos to be lost. We must prefer: fresh fruit and carbohydrates, at least one portion a day. Must not miss: wholemeal bread, multigrain, oat bran and barley; green vegetables such as cabbage, rocket, spinach, green beans, leeks, seaweed, as they induce satiety, and promote the constant release of energy, thus stimulating weight loss; fish, chicken, meat, eggs, dairy products and nuts as sources of protein; spices to taste to flavor the dishes; tea, coffee and coconut milk, useful for eliminating glucose. To limit the seasoning (maximum one spoonful of olive oil per day) and absolutely avoid alcohol, sugary drinks and industrial foods.

