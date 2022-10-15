If it is true that walking is good, it is also true that it helps to free the mind from thoughts and regain tranquility. Finding out what mindfulness walking is and how to do it can help you learn a new approach to feeling good for both the body and the mind.

Living in an era like ours has its pros and cons. The benefits of progress are sometimes lost with the stress of the modern age.

However, there are activities that approach a degree of well-being and self-awareness. What we live constantly connected and online through electronic devices makes us risk being then little connected with ourselves and our being.

It is in these cases that finding oneself is the right way to live more peacefully. Here it is possible to get out of this by applying practices related to oriental techniques such as lo yoga and the meditation. In fact, it has been scientifically proven that practicing a meditative activity brings well-being to the body and mind. It is possible to carry it out in various ways but surely, the one that contains the apotheosis of well-being, is the camminata mindfulness. Let’s understand what it is together.

What it is, where to do it and practical advice on mindfulness walking

The mindfulness it is a practice that enriches and brings enormous benefits to our mind, the key to our psychic state. Be comfortable with your mind, and therefore with one’s own thoughts, it means having well-being. The relative benefits are then found on the whole body. Among the practices that help to counteract many forms of anxiety and stress there is certainly mindfulness walking, a combination of movement, breath and presence.

In fact, scientific studies have shown how good walking is. Whether by the sea, in the mountains, in the hills, in a forest or among the sidewalks of the city, walking offers enormous benefits to our body: lungs, breath, heartbeats, spinal column and all other organs are found regenerated. Yes, because walking is the activity that most manages to free our mind. If this can then happen by connecting us to the awareness of the moment, to the here and nowwell-being is maximum.

The camminata mindfullness consists of one conscious walk where the mind is focused onmoment that you are living: the legs that move, the feet that alternate, the hands that sway along the hips, the air in the face, the breath, the heartbeats. To this, however, is added everything around: noises, landscapes, landscapes, colors, shadows, lights and much more.

Who can practice it and the health benefits

Mindfulness walking is suitable for whoever it’s at any age. Being in contact with the external environment, even better if with nature, reduces the risk of many diseases and strengthens the immune system. The whole body finds some benefit.

Even more the mind that is able to train concentration and awareness, as well as breathing and calm. In short, if anyone still had any doubts about practicing mindfulness walking or not, there is no doubt: feeling good is a way to want to walk.