In the province of Foggia it is alarm trichinellosis after the reporting of ten cases of positivity from zoonosis. After the first confirmed case of a man admitted to the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza hospital, ten other people ended up in the emergency rooms in the area with the same symptoms.

The veterinary hygiene service of food of animal origin of the ASL of Foggia has started the first investigations and it would seem that all the people were at the table after a hunting trip in the Dauni Mountains and would have eaten wild boar meat of uncontrolled origin.

Operators are rebuilding the chain of contagion and the outbreak could increase, even if, it must be specified, the trichinellosis it is not transmitted from man to man. Here’s everything you need to know about trichinellosis.

Trichinellosis: what is it

The trichinellosis is a zoonosis caused by worms belonging to the trichinella genus. It is a parasite that is found in the intestine and then gives rise to a new generation of larvae that migrate into the muscles, where they then encyst. Transmission does not occur from man to man but exclusively via food through the consumption of raw or undercooked meat containing the larvae of the parasite. Generally in our country the vehicle of transmission is pork, horsemeat and more rarely wild carnivores.

The incubation period is approximately 8-15 days, but can range from 5 to 45 days depending on the number of parasites ingested.

Symptoms

Symptoms in humans vary greatly: they range from asymptomatic cases to more serious ones which in some cases can even lead to death. The classic symptoms are diarrhoea, body aches, weakness, sweating, upper eyelid edema, photophobia, and fever.

To understand if you have been infected with trichinellosis it is necessary to carry out a blood test and the diagnosis is suggested by the presence of marked eosinophilia, leukocytosis, increased muscle enzymes. Confirmation then comes through serological tests, or positive muscle biopsy for trichinella.

How to prevent it

The trichinellosis it can be prevented by following a few simple rules. First of all, you must avoid eating raw meat but it must be well cooked, even a minute at 65 degrees is enough with the meat turning from pink to brownish to inactivate or kill the larvae through heat. Salting, drying, smoking and microwaving meat do not kill the parasite.

The danger generally comes from meat of animals of uncontrolled origin. Game and pigs slaughtered at home must be examined by a veterinarian to determine the presence of parasite larvae in the meat.

If we are unable to verify whether or not the meat has undergone a trichinoscopic examination, it is good practice to freeze it for at least a month at a constant temperature of -15 degrees. Prolonged freezing kills the larvae.

Then in the case of home rearing of pigs we must make sure that they do not eat raw meat from other animals that may have been infected by the parasite. When butchering your own meat at home, clean your tools well.