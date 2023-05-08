what it is, symptoms and vaccination – DiLei

Once upon a time there was croup… It is not the incipit of a fairy tale with a happy ending, but rather a term that certainly cannot be forgotten when speaking of respiratory tract disease. he croup is one of the most common causes of respiratory distress caused by acute obstruction of the upper airways, such as the larynx and trachea, mostly affecting very young children. Today it is mainly viral infections that determine this picture. But once, when vaccinations weren’t yet available, the great bogeyman that was linked to the symptom, even potentially lethal albeit in very few cases, was a bacterium. His name? Corynebacterium diphteriae. The germ is responsible for diphtheria, a contagious disease of the upper airways, which mainly affects the upper parts of the respiratory tract.

The respiratory system in general and the lungs in particular are areas of “high risk” of disease, given that there are more than 25,000 respiratory acts per day. Often the pathologies originate in the upper respiratory tract, those in greatest contact with the outside world, which reach up to the larynx. And there they stop, held back in their expansion by the body’s defense systems. This is exactly what happens with diphtheria.

What is diphtheria

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by strains of the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae, which produce a toxin capable of inhibiting cellular functions and in particular those of the cells of the heart, kidney and nervous system. Contagion can occur directly with a sick person or a carrier or, more rarely, by indirect contact with contaminated objects.

The incidence of the disease worldwide has been decreasing since 1980-1981 in relation to the increase in vaccination coverage. In the United States before vaccination began, there were approximately 100,000-200,000 cases of diphtheria and 13,000-15,000 deaths annually. With the introduction of the vaccine in the late 1940s, cases rapidly declined.

How does it spread and what are the symptoms of diphtheria

The illness it is transmitted almost always from one individual to another with the breath and in particular with respiratory secretions, therefore by air. The presence of bacteria within the upper respiratory tract leads to their replication within the mouth and pharynx. In these areas inflammatory processes are created which in some way are amplified with the replication of germs.

Typically, a few days pass from exposure to possible contagion to the onset of disease symptoms. On average it goes from one to four days, then they appear the most classic symptoms and signs of diphtheriawhich almost always occur suddenly. The child has a severe sore throat, shows signs of general malaise with extreme weakness and above all a fever appears. The temperature rises rapidly in case of diphtheria, with the fever which can even reach around 40 degrees.

Obviously, the symptoms and signs are not limited to the classic ones of the upper respiratory tract infection: the heart rate, ie the number of heartbeats, increases significantly. And nausea, vomiting, and severe headache may be present. In terms of the signs that may appear, it should be noted that sometimes there is lymphadenopathy, i.e. the lymphatic glands in the neck can swell and become larger.

Why diphtheria can take your breath away and how to diagnose it

Do you know the thin sheets of tissue paper used to wrap the cut ham? Something similar can also appear in the upper respiratory tract, in the throat, in case of diphtheria. In fact, the bacterium forms real pseudomembranes, which obviously tend to restrict the areas through which the air passes. So the airways they do not let air and oxygen through necessary for the body. And the consequence is that breathing difficulties occur.

These pesudomembrane, just like the croup mentioned at the beginning, are deposited on the tonsils and pharynx. But be careful: if they become detached they can lead to real blockages in breathing, with worsening of symptoms and perception of breathing difficulties. Diphtheria can be suspected, obviously if the person has symptoms of this type and is not vaccinated, when there is severe sore throat associated with strep throat and pseudomembranes, as well as signs of facial muscle paralysis. To arrive at the recognition of the bacterium, then it is necessary to carefully evaluate the secretions of the pharynx in the laboratory.

Diphtheria toxins

Not all bacteria are the same even if they are part of the same family. This rule also applies to the different strains of Corynebacterium diphteriae. Some of these can in fact release a very powerful toxin, which interferes with the nerves and therefore affects muscle functions.

The most classic signs they are the difficulty in swallowing, in moving the eyes, arms and legs correctly and even pathological pictures of the heart may appear, linked to myocarditis, or inflammation of the specialized muscle cells of the heart tissue. This can lead to complications affecting the respiratory system (airway obstruction), the heart (myocarditis), the kidneys (renal failure), and the nervous system (peripheral neuropathy).

How to cure diphtheria

Prevention with the vaccine is the most effective weapon to avoid any risk of infection. But if there are suspicions of infection, it is necessary to act quickly: often, due to breathing difficulties, the patient must be hospitalized in intensive care. In terms of therapies, the focus is on the administration of specific antibodies for the toxin produced by the bacterium, in order to have a better defensive reaction against the toxin itself. Furthermore, it is necessary to act against the bacterium with a specific antibiotic therapy. It must be said that the disease is still very serious and that recovery can be very slow, especially if there have been complications affecting the heart, kidneys and nervous system.

Diphtheria vaccine: how it works and when to do it

The vaccine to prevent diphtheria has been available since 1939 and is administered together with that against tetanus, also by exploiting associations with other vaccinations such as that for pertussis. The classic trivalent DTPa vaccine provides for vaccination for diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis. There are different types: the pediatric formulation is administered up to 6 years of age, after that the adult formulation is used in which the inactivated components for diphtheria and pertussis are present in reduced form.

In infants, the diphtheria vaccine is included in the so-called “hexavalent” which protects against six diseases (hexavalent), including diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. It allows you to protect your child with a single injection. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly in the upper thigh.

Returning to the classic trivalent vaccine, this contains inactivated parts of all three germs, which do not cause the disease, but have the task of stimulating the body’s defences. The preparation of the diphtheria vaccine in particular, as the experts explain, is achieved by acting on the diphtheria toxin. The ability to determine health problems and the involvement of the nerves is removed but in any case the possibility is left for the immune system to be able to produce defenses against the disease. The vaccine is given by injection into a muscle.

The basic cycle provides for the administration of 3 doses and a booster dose is recommended at 5-6 years of age and one at 14-15 years of age. Vaccination can also be done in pregnant women and is extremely safe. However, the pediatrician may propose to postpone it if an acute pathology with fever and serious health problems is in progress. As regards the possible effects after vaccination, the most frequent event is fever which can occur in about a third of children. Local reactions occur in 20% of cases and include pain, redness and swelling at the injection site.

Bibliographic sources

