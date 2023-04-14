It is estimated that between 6 and 8 million people worldwide suffer from Chagas disease due to a chronic infection caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi transmitted to man through different modalities (the best known is the bite of an insect of the Triatominae family). But, “because of thelarge number of people who do not receive a diagnosis or timely treatmentit is estimated that 75 million people they are at risk of infection» reports Clara Alves, the humanitarian affairs manager in Brazil of Médecins Sans Frontières whose operators have been involved in the fight against Chagas since 1999, with specific programs for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease in various Latin American countries.

Although it is endemic in some areas of the world, Chagas disease is now also present in Europe (and in Italy) where it mainly affects migrants. Shining the spotlight on this infectious disease, potentially life-threateningis the goal of World Chagas Disease Day, which falls on April 14th.

Neglected or global disease? According to the World Health Organization, Chagas disease is part of a list of 20 neglected tropical diseases that is, “forgotten”, which almost exclusively affect people living in extreme poverty in low- and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

“Neglected diseases do not receive the necessary attention from the pharmaceutical industry, research institutes and bodies responsible for the development of new medical technologies – says Alves- . So, these patients they become invisible and are ignored by global public health policies. Because of this there are no vaccinesI am limitated diagnostic tools not cure for many of these deadly and debilitating diseases are often not available or accessible». The MSF representative then adds: «Although the disease is endemic in specific areas of the world, cases are also reported in high-income countries, as people travel in other parts of the world“. See also With teleworking children sleep better and more

What is that It is an «infectious disease caused by the protozoan Trypanosoma Cruzi – explains the MSF representative -. In Latin America it is better known as disease transmitted by an insect called “barbeiro” in Brazil and “vinchuca” in the rest of the continent. The insect is present in poor areas where the vulnerable population lives in precarious housing, usually made of wood, dried mud and covered with leaves. And this type of house creates many cavities and crevices where insects can hide».

How is it transmitted? Overnight the insects come out of the cracks and they sting people thereby transmitting the disease. “This is the most popular form of transmissionma it is no longer the most common» needs Alves.

This method of contagion, in fact, is slightly decreasing thanks to the positive impact of health promotion campaigns and the improvement of the living conditions of the population (for example: use of mosquito nets).

“They have become more frequent other forms of contagionespecially the consumption of food infected with the parasite – reports the representative of Doctors Without Borders – . A’another form of transmission less known is also that from mother to sonduring pregnancy or childbirth (more than one million infected women of childbearing age and more than 8,500 children born with Chagas disease each year, ndr) ma including through blood transfusions and organ transplants when adequate controls are not carried out.

“Spy” symptoms of the disease Are there any “indicator” symptoms that make one suspect the presence of the disease? «Chagas disease is considered “silent” because most of the people who are affected by it shows no symptoms during the early stages, making early diagnosis and treatment more difficult – clarifies Alves – . Once a person is infected, it may take years, or even decades, for the person to show any obvious symptoms of the disease. Over time, the disease becomes chronic e they can arise serious cardiac complications and irreversible damage to the digestive system which can lead to sudden death or heart failure.

Most patients are in the chronic phase but few countries have an efficient system for tracing them. See also there is a risk of simultaneous Covid infection and seasonal flu