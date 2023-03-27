Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Endometrial tissue is found in abnormal locations other than the uterus. Pelvic pain that occurs mainly during menstruation, but also during ovulation and sexual intercourse should not be underestimated

What is endometriosis? Endometriosis

a chronic inflammatory disease characterized by the presence of endometrium – a mucous membrane that normally only covers the uterine cavity and flakes off every month and is renewed with menstruation – outside the uterus, in abnormal locations such as ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, intestines. The endometrial tissue, even when it is found in locations other than the uterus, under the stimulus of the hormones produced by the ovaries, thickens and then flakes off causing cyclical menstrual bleeding and causing ache – sometimes very intense – especially during the menstrual cycle.



How does it manifest itself? Main symptoms The main symptom the pelvic painwhich can become chronic when it occurs for more than 6 consecutive months. In the initial stages of the concentrated disease mainly during the menstrual cycle; therefore it mostly manifests itself as one painful menstruation (dysmenorrhea

) which tends to get worse before and during periods. Pain can also be associated with menstrual irregularities, such as heavy periods and premenstrual bleeding.

It can be present, moreover, too during ovulation.

When endometriosis begins to affect the tissues outside the uterus, pain can occur during sexual intercourse. Depending on where the endometrial tissue is located, for example if organs such as the bladder or intestines are involved, you may experience pain during bowel movements or urination, abdominal swelling or failure to empty the intestines.

Some women complain asthenia which can be accentuated in the menstrual period.

In any case, from an early age, they should not be underestimated recurrent menstrual or pelvic pain, c

as well as during sexual intercourse, or any intestinal disorders. good to talk to the family doctor or gynecologist.

How does it turn out? The diagnosis A gynecological examination it’s a

’pelvic ultrasound carried out by an endometriosis expert doctor are useful for a correct and timely diagnosis and adequate treatment. In the case of more complex clinical conditions, the woman affected by endometriosis can be sent to specialized referral centres.

dangerous? Endometriosis, especially in its most serious forms (third and fourth stage), has a strong impact on quality of life of the woman who suffers from it. Also, it can make it difficult or impossible get pregnant.

Endometriosis and pregnancy: is it possible to have children? Endometriosis is associated with infertility in 30-50 percent of cases even if the reasons are not always entirely clear, as experts from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) explain on disease portal. In the early stages, the causes would seem to be more linked to the chronic inflammatory state that characterizes the disease and to the reduced quantity and quality of oocytes, particularly in cases of ovarian endometriosis. In advanced stages, fertility is also compromised adhesions caused by endometriosis, in particular when they involve the tubes, occluding them, or when they determine a complete subversion of the pelvic anatomy.



Early diagnosis and prompt treatment they can improve the conditions of those who suffer from it e prevent infertility.

How is it treated? Possible treatments

The Agenas experts underline that the choice of the type of treatment must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, with a personalized approach.

Depending on the symptoms, the stage of the disease and the medical history of each individual person there can be different types of treatment:



– medical therapy

(based on low-dose estrogen, progestogen, or hormonal treatments and supplements for pelvic pain);



– surgical therapy;

–waiting behavior (no medical or surgical therapy) with periodic checks;

– search for a spontaneous pregnancy or with medically assisted procreation techniques

(PMA).



Endometriosis, in the most advanced clinical stages (moderate or III degree and severe or IV degree), included in the essential levels of assistance (Lea), in the list of chronic and disabling diseases. Any woman with stage 3 or 4 endometriosis, wherever it resides, has therefore right to exemption from the ticket for some specialist services (here the list, in the database of the Ministry of Health). The request it must be done to your local health authority presenting the certificate certifying the presence of the disease in the third or fourth stage, issued by a public hospital or outpatient clinic.