In September, we know, autumn arrives, which always brings a good load of seasonal diseases. Among which the virus responsible for the “Australian flu” is back. But that too thanks to Covidshouldn’t be scary.

Australian flu is coming

If there is one thing in which Covid has improved us it is the ability to quickly recognize flu viruses.

That’s why in front of the return of the now known “Australian influence”, So called given the vast diffusion reached in the countries of Oceania, the scientists were not caught unprepared.

Nurse intent on administering a vaccine

The first cases have already been traced, three in Bologna and one in Genoa. And it was in the Ligurian capital that the technicians of the San Martino Polyclinic Hygiene Laboratory were able to sequence the H3N2 flu virus for the first time in Italy.

Symptoms of this flu

The Australian flu, apart from the name, has no major differences with other viral strains.

As explained to beraking latest news by Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan, symptoms they are always the same: “the true influence continues to recognize itself for three things: sudden onset of fever, at least one general symptom, at least one respiratory symptom “.

In other words, what worries is not so much the arrival of this flu per se, but the fact that it will go hand in hand to other present and unresolved problems, one above all the Covid.

A more difficult flu season than usual

Epidemics usually occur when the temperature changes begin, and settle down when the cold stabilizes, towards the beginning of November.

This means that the current cases are only signs that we, thanks to the new capabilities of the analysis laboratories, are able to grasp in advance compared to the past.

This influence will surely overlap with the aftermath of Covid, in what scientists call “Twindemic“(Twin epidemic).

As always, the recommendation is to prevent symptoms with flu vaccinationsboth for the younger sections of the population and for the older ones.



