Often the diagnosis comes from very young, as in the case of the son of former footballer Massimo Ambrosini, or in childhood or adolescence: for this, but also because it is a chronic disease which imposes a daily cure based on insulin injections, the type 1 diabetes it is a disease that greatly affects the collective imagination. Fortunately, however therapy options there are many and today the quality and life expectancy of people with type 1 diabetes are similar to that of those who do not suffer from this metabolic disease.

Type 1 diabetes symptoms In type 1 diabetes, the immune system “goes mad” and attacks the beta cells of the pancreas which produce insulin, the hormone essential for the management of sugar metabolism in the body, destroying them: it is therefore an autoimmune disease to which they contribute genetic factorsbecause having close family members with type 1 diabetes increases the likelihood, e environmental, because for example some viral infections can contribute to triggering the altered immune response. Insulin deficiency soon manifests itself with symptoms such as weight loss, tiredness, excessive thirst and increased urine output; unfortunately it still happens that these symptoms are not given enough weight and the diagnosis is made when the child or adolescent arrives in the emergency room with a serious metabolic imbalance. However, type 1 diabetes can also develop after adolescence: 10-20 percent of cases appear later and are called LADA, or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults.

Until one hundred years ago, having type 1 diabetes was a sentence, then after the discovery of insulin, patients' lives gradually changed because it was possible to make up for the hormone deficiency through daily injections. It is not simple, because it is necessary dose insulin according to diet and physical exercisebut in recent decades the management of the disease has greatly improved, first thanks to the arrival of rapid insulins to be administered with three meals and slow insulins which allowed the management of basal blood sugar, then thanks to long-acting insulin which works for 24 hours and reduced the risk of nocturnal hypoglycemiaone of the most formidable complications because it can lead to coma. Recently they have also arrived ultra-rapid insulin which can be administered during the meal and have an action within a few minutes, or ultra-prolonged which free from the constraint of the evening injection at the same time. In short, today it is possible to "dress" the therapy on the individual person, meeting his life needs and with an optimal ability to manage blood sugar.