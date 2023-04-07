The UKHSA has announced the first case of tick-borne encephalitis in the UK. The viral disease, transmitted by the bite of arthropods, is also present in Italy. What are the symptoms and how to treat them.

The tick Ixodes ricinus, one of the species that can transmit the virus responsible for encephalitis. Credit: James Lindsey/wikipedia

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced the first confirmed case of tick-borne encephalitis on national soil. It is a diagnosis registered in 2022 in the great county of Yorkshire, located in the north of England. To date they have only been reported three probable cases of this disease in the United Kingdom, although, as specified by the UKHSA, the conditions for it to be identified had long existed. Tick-borne encephalitis or tick-borne meningoencephalitisalso known by the acronym of TBE (from the English Tick Borne Encephalitis) and with the name of spring-summer meningoencephalitisis also present in Italy. The first cases were diagnosed in the province of Belluno (Veneto) in 1994. In about five years, 35 cases have been identified in the local area, as specified by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS). The disease is commonly present in some areas of China, Japan and Russia, although significant outbreaks are also detected in several countries in central-eastern and northern Europe. Among them are Germany, Slovenia, Austria, Estonia and others. In most cases, the bite of ticks infected with the responsible virus causes aasymptomatic infection or with mild symptoms, however in some cases it can bring out life-threatening meningitis/encephalitis. Here’s what we know.

What is tick-borne meningoencephalitis

As specified by the ISS, tick-borne meningoencephalitis is one acute viral disease of the central nervous system, caused by an RNA virus (an arborvirus) belonging to the genus Flavivirus. The disease can develop as a result of a bite from a tick infected with the pathogen, but some cases have also been diagnosed after drinking unpasteurized milk. The ticks mainly responsible for the infection are those of the genus Ixodes, especially the species Ixodes ricinus e Ixodes moved, which “operate as both carriers and reservoirs”. However also the species of the genus Dermacentor ed Haemaphysalis they are capable of transmitting the viral infection. The responsible virus can be transmitted to various domestic and wild animals, such as goats, sheep, rodents and roe deer, which act as reservoirs capable of infecting new ticks and spreading the pathogen.

What are the symptoms of tick-borne encephalitis

The ISS explains that in most cases (70 percent) the bite of a tick carrying the virus causes an infection asymptomatic or with “mild ailments”. In the event that symptoms occur (in the remaining 30 percent), the incubation period – that is, the time between the bite and the clinical manifestation – ranges from 3 days to about 1 month. Among the common symptoms are high fever; sore throat; bad headache; exhaustion; myalgia (muscle aches) and joint pain. They usually disappear in a few days without consequences. In 10 to 20 percent of symptomatic patients, however, the virus manages to spread into the meninges and/or brain, resulting in tick-borne encephalitis/meningoencephalitis. The consequences include fever; convulsions; difficulty speaking; paralysis; gastrointestinal disturbances (nausea and vomiting); confusion; photophobia and more. Possible memory and speech impairment, fatigue and other conditions. In severe cases, this disease can even lead to the death of the patient. Severity typically increases with age. The authoritative MSD Manuals for Healthcare Professionals explain that “incidence is highest and disease severity is greatest in persons 50 years of age and older.”

How to treat tick-borne encephalitis

After diagnosing tick-borne encephalitis, through the detection of specific antibodies (serological tests) and the responsible virus in biological samples, the only available treatment is a supportive care for symptoms. In fact, there is no cure for the infection, just like for the dengue fever – caused by a similar virus – and other similar infectious diseases. Recommended medications include anti-inflammatories such as i corticosteroids, based on the evaluation of the attending physician. In the most serious cases, the assisted breathing with mechanical ventilation (mask, CPAP helmets, intubation).