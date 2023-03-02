During these last few hours theacrilammide (a potentially dangerous substance for health), has returned to the spotlight. Acrylamide is present in various foods and has long been expected European Commission amend the current regulation, which currently does not satisfactorily regulate the permitted quantities of acrylamide.

But what exactly is acrylamide and where is it found? Is it really that dangerous to health? Let’s try to clarify and go in order.

What is acrylamide and how is it formed?

Acrylamide is one chemical substance which is formed spontaneously and naturally during the cooking food at a temperature of above 120°C. The cooking process that leads to the formation of acrylamide concerns products that contain starch. Starch, which is a sugar, when it is “cooked” reacts with asparagine thus forming acrylamide.

It’s about what it’s called Maillard reaction and which allows you to make the food more crunchy and tasty. In essence, it is nothing but that “burnt” that can easily be found in the lower part of the pizza, just to give a concrete example.

Where is acrylamide found, here are the foods that can contain it

As anticipated, acrylamide is a substance that forms naturally when foods containing starch are cooked at a temperature higher than 120°C, both in the case of baking, grill cooking, fryingindustrial processes e toasting.

The foods and foods in which acrylamide can therefore form are mainly:

• french fries and potato chips

• coffee and dried fruit that are toasted

How dangerous is acrylamide: is it really carcinogenic?

It is since 2005 that acrylamide is suspected of being carcinogenic and genotoxic. There are several studies that have linked acrylamide to health hazards. In particular, in 2002a Canadian study conducted on laboratory animals showed how massive consumption of the substance predisposes to a greater extent to risk of cancer and neurological problems.

However, this study was conducted by administering massive doses of acrylamide, much higher than those normally taken by humans.

Then you have to wait until 2015 when theEfsa (European Food Safety Agency) publishes its first risk assessment of acrylamide stating that it “potentially increases the risk of developing cancer in consumers of all age groups”.

At present, the European Commission has set values ​​beyond which the presence of acrylamide in food is not permitted. But it is about very indicative values and, above all, they do not constitute a real “limit” for producers but rather an invitation not to exceed them. At the moment there is not even the obligation to include them on the label.

To date, therefore, acrylamide is considered a probable carcinogen by EFSA and also by IARC (WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer) and in 2021 the European Commission declared that it was aware of the debate and of the need to shed greater clarity also and above all for the emergence of new data and research carried out by organizations such as Safe Food Advocacy Europe.

The point of the question therefore revolves around the need to understand in what quantities acrylamide may actually be carcinogenic and dangerous to health.

What is being asked of the European Union is to proceed with a review of the reference levels and also to introduce new foods which, in 2015, had not been taken into consideration. The debate has not yet ended but just in recent days the European Union has announced that a new standard should arrive in the summer of 2023.

