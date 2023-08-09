what it is, where it is and the situation in Italy

The Naegleria fowlerialso commonly called organism Brain eating amoeba made a new victim in the United States. The latest case is of a 17-year-old girl who started feeling sick a few days after swimming in a lake.

Megan she had gone swimming with friends last July 11 in a lake in the county of McDuffie, near his house. Everything seemed to be going well until 4 days later when the young woman began to experience a severe headache that prompted her mother to take her to the emergency room. Here the doctors diagnosed him with sinusitis, prescribed an antibiotic and sent him home. Unfortunately, however, her health conditions continued to deteriorate with fever, migraine and loss of balance. Admitted to the hospital, Megan was put into an induced coma. She operated on to reduce the swelling pressing on her brain but 11 days later her heart stopped beating.

For the doctors Megan has contracted the Naegleria fowleri o Amoeba eats brain while bathing in the lake. The organism entered the nose through the water causing a severe brain infection that left him no way out. Brain-eating amoeba if not diagnosed in time has a 97% mortality: only 4 out of 154 infected between 1962 and 2021 survived in the United States.

Brain-eating amoeba: what it is, where it is found and why it is called that

The Naegleria fowleri it is a single-celled organism that lives in soil and in sources of warm fresh water, such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. Its peculiarity is to penetrate the body through the nose. Once inside, it reaches the brain causing a somewhat lethal central nervous system infection.

The infection leads to destruction of brain tissue resulting in edema and necrosis of the brain. Hence the attribution of the name Brain eating amoeba.

The first symptoms appear 5 days after its entry into the body. These at least in the initial stage are very similar to those of bacterial meningitis and include: headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck and photophobia. Next we have drowsiness, balance disturbances, convulsions, hallucinations and coma.

The disease progresses rapidly and leads to death within 18 days due to destruction of brain tissue. It is treated with a combination of antibiotics but at the moment there is no specific cure and the mortality rate remains very high.

The brain-eating amoeba can be found in fresh and warm waters around the world. All rivers and lakes analyzed and linked to cases of this type had a temperature of 26 degrees. Also beware of thermal springs, swimming pools that are not properly cleaned and in rare cases it can also be found in tap water (there is a confirmed case in Texas in 2020, ed). Where it is not found is certainly the salt water of the seas and oceans. What you have to be careful of is not to let water enter your nose when swimming in such waters.

The situation in Italy

As mentioned, the brain-eating amoeba can be found in fresh and warm waters around the world. The United States is the nation with the most cases from 1962 to today: 154 and only 4 have managed to survive. Even Italian watercourses are not free from the danger. The only case of death due to brain-eating amoeba in Italy dates back to 2004 in Este. A 9-year-old boy contracted it after swimming in a small lake that took water from the Po, in a particularly hot summer.