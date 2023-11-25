Home » what it means and the possible causes – breaking latest news
Health

what it means and the possible causes – breaking latest news

by admin
what it means and the possible causes – breaking latest news

by Emilio Assanelli

The causes can be different. In Raynaud’s syndrome, an abnormal reaction occurs in the hands characterized by excessive vasoconstriction of the small arteries, which causes pain and a characteristic color of the skin

I am often cold and shivering and my hands are “frozen”, even if the weather is mild. Could it be a circulation problem?

Answered by Emilio Assanelli, head of the Emergency Department, Monzino Cardiology Centre, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

When the external temperature drops significantly, due to natural or artificial causes, the small arteries that run near the skin surface narrow to limit heat dispersion; in these cases we speak of vasoconstriction. This defense mechanism, in addition to making the body extremities (hands and feet) cold, accentuates their pallor. Therefore, in these situations, feeling cold in the hands is a rather common symptom. In most cases it is a benign phenomenon. In some people, however, cold hands can be the expression of certain pathologies. This is the case, for example, of Raynaud’s syndrome, a condition in which, following exposure to cold, an abnormal reaction occurs in the hands characterized by excessive vasoconstriction of the small arteries, which causes pain and a characteristic color of the skin.

Other possible causes

Cold hands and feet can also be an expression of reduced thyroid function (hypothyroidism); in this case, paleness, chronic weakness and weight gain often also appear. The feeling of cold in the feet is typical of peripheral arterial disease, a condition in which the lumen of the arteries is narrowed due to the presence of fatty plaques (atherosclerosis). Diabetes mellitus may also be responsible, due to the damage it sometimes causes in small blood vessels. Cold in the extremities is also common among patients taking beta-blocking drugs. Finally, in some cases it could be the clinical manifestation of heart disease. Therefore, although in most cases the presence of cold hands is not associated with illness, only after a careful medical examination and a thorough search for any further signs or symptoms of pathology will it be possible to define the correct diagnostic procedure and, possibly, the specific therapeutic path.

See also  Tumors: waiting lists cleared but without funds at risk the project that gives access to the Tac

Corriere della Sera is also on Whatsapp. It’s enough click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.

November 25, 2023 (modified November 25, 2023 | 07:58)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

Rare diseases, Telethon will guarantee gene therapy for...

Young people, boom in mental illnesses. «We are...

Walk 10,000 steps, drink 2 liters, have breakfast...

Myelofibrosis, is there an effective treatment to avoid...

Prostate cancer: plant-based diet reduces effects

Everyday life robs you of strength: simple routines...

The Key Role of Oxytocin in Preventing Alzheimer’s...

The future of the digital healthcare market in...

the Brain Spine Interface project presented in Verduno...

Supply analysis: pension wave among doctors is coming

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy